Business Analyst - Digital Core
Infotree Service Sweden Filial / Datajobb / Gotland Visa alla datajobb i Gotland
2024-01-25
Founded in the early 20th century in Sweden, this renowned automaker is synonymous with safety, reliability, and Scandinavian design. Globally recognized for its emphasis on producing vehicles with advanced safety features, the brand has continually been at the forefront of innovations, pioneering many of the standards that have become commonplace in the automotive industry. Their commitment goes beyond just cars, as they also have a significant presence in the truck, bus, and construction equipment sectors. The company's iconic emblem, representing both the male symbol and the ancient chemical sign for iron, aptly illustrates its foundational values of strength and durability. Their sustainability mission also sets them apart, with a clear focus on reducing emissions and introducing a more environmentally friendly range of vehicles. With a reputation built over many decades, this company remains a leader in automotive excellence and is a go-to choice for those valuing top-tier safety, innovative technology, and sleek, minimalistic design.
The Business Analyst works as a liaison among different stakeholders in order to understand the value, needs, and culture of an organization to recommend approach, opportunities and solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals. As a business analyst within the Material Information Management (MIM) product you'll work in close co-operation with business representatives, Group Product Owner, Product Owner as well as developers. The product is working with the COTS application MaterialCenter, and many tasks will involve translation of business needs into system capabilities.
Required Qualifications:
• Extensive knowledge and practical application of various business analysis methods and techniques.
• Proven track record of successful engagement in agile project environments.
• Demonstrated ability in effectively managing and interacting with stakeholders in multifaceted business settings.
Required Skills:
• Proficiency in conducting and facilitating workshops.
• Expertise in the elicitation, elaboration, verification, validation, and management of requirements.
• Skill in developing, refining, verifying, validating, and managing user stories.
• Strong understanding and experience in conducting integration tests across various systems and applications.
• Broad knowledge of cloud solutions.
• Capability to manage and coordinate multiple integrations between diverse systems.
Required Personal Attributes:
• A keen analytical thinker with a strong problem-solving approach.
• Highly self-motivated, demonstrating a proactive and driven attitude.
• Open-minded, curious, and adaptable, with a willingness to embrace new ideas.
• A collaborative team player, skilled in leading and coordinating global teams, delegating tasks effectively, and monitoring progress.
• Customer-oriented, with a professional demeanor and a commitment to delivering high-quality results on time.
• An appreciation for cultural diversity and an awareness of different perspectives.
What We Offer:
• Competitive salary.
• Opportunity to work with the latest technologies in the automotive industry.
• Permanent contract (Fastanställning)
