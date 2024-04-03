IAM Team Manager
2024-04-03
Company Description
H&M Group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future.
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to our customers, we are now transforming the way we address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that focuses on Cyber Security Engineering, with the mission to protect our customers, colleagues, and company by establishing and managing safe and secure technology use.
This is a unique opportunity to lead one of our global Identity & Access Management (IAM) teams and drive our delivery and services portfolio for Enterprise Identity & Access Management throughout the whole H&M Group and all our brands. You will report to the Head of Cyber Security Engineering Unit.
Job Description
We are looking for a strong leader and Identity & Access Management principal that can lead our governance of our future IAM service services portfolio in our IAM Centre of Excellence.
You will ensure that core capabilities are in place to manage the identity and access lifecycles in an effective, efficient, and secure way. We have currently an ongoing IAM transformation project with a roll out of a new IAM platform, as well as our current IAM platforms. You will work to create, coordinate, and manage the overall roadmap for all IAM teams to get a consolidated and prioritised view.
The role also involves receiving IAM business request from other H&M Group teams, and you will coordinate and priorities these activities with the current operations as well with the IAM transformation project.
You will set up and facilitate the IAM Change Request Board, with invited stakeholders and Cyber Security managers to get approval for change request and prioritisations for the overall IAM roadmap. This also includes owning and creating the overall operational IAM KPIs and delivery OKRs.
Qualifications
Lead the Enterprise IAM Center of Excellence as the overall governance including KPI definition as well as managing business demands. Additionally, defining high level requirements and ensuring compliance to IAM policies and standards.
Managing the day-to-day activities of the business requirements IAM Analyst team and ensuring the teams are meeting operational and performance objectives.
Professional development of staff to ensure they have relevant skills and qualifications.
IAM area and team level budgeting, planning, roadmap.
Stakeholder management to ensure that the IAM program meets the needs of the business and complies with all relevant laws, regulations and enforcing company policies and procedures related to identity and access management.
Responding to audit findings, prioritizing remediation measures and manage the budget for the IAM area including staff, contracts, and technology.
Identify demands, objectives and key results and define and monitor supporting KPIs and metrics.
Manage and improve IAM specific processes, dependencies, and integrations.
Reporting on identity and access management system performance.
Ensure the availability, stability, performance, and security of the IAM platforms and services.
Assess and manage risks to the effectiveness and security of the IAM platforms and services to protect against current and emerging threats.
Additional Information
Have a track record of successful IAM deliveries in complex and large environments, both operations and change programs/projects.
Have experience from designing, implementing, and deploying IAM/IGA solutions in an enterprise environment, and driving IAM process change and implementation activities.
Have a proven ability to drive and catalyst the creation, maintenance, and enforcement of policies and procedures to ensure effective provisioning, de-provisioning, and entitlements of identities and accesses.
Have managed end to end delivery of projects with hands on involvement in the development and configuration of products around IAM.
Have a security mindset and general knowledge around security concepts to go with it.
Are an experienced leader that understands team dynamics and personal development of staff.
Have top-notch collaboration and communications skills.
Holding a relevant certification is beneficial: CISSP, CISM, CompTia Security+, Identity Management Institute (IMI) certifications.
In addition, we truly want you to be passionate and proud of your achievements, and that you share this with your colleagues.
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to creating an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
