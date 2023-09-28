Hyper Island Program Manager / Stockholm
Join Our Journey: Hyper Island Program Manager
In a world defined by constant change, Hyper Island empowers individuals and organizations to not only adapt, but thrive. Rooted in technology, business, and design, we're on a mission to shape the future through immersive learning experiences.
Your Role: Co-creator of the Future of Education
As a Program Manager at Hyper Island, you are not just a manager, but a designer, facilitator, motivator, and organizer. Collaborating with a team of innovative thinkers, your mission is to design and lead student learning journeys that prepare them for a dynamic digital industry.
You will be co-responsible for up to two programs in Stockholm.
• Design Lead (onsite, 45 weeks, fulltime)
• Content Developer (onsite 65 weeks, fulltime)
You will collaborate across campuses with teams running these programs from Stockholm and Karlskrona:
• XR Creative Developer
• AI Business Consultant
• Frontend Developer
• Motion Creative
• Data Analyst
• Digital Creative
• Motion Designer
• Business Developer
• UX Designer
What You'll Do:
• Design Immersive Learning Experiences: Collaborate with your team to design and manage student learning journeys, integrating interdisciplinary learning experiences across different programs.
• Project Management: Take ownership of assigned learning concepts within Hyper Island Programs, from planning to execution.
• Network and Relationship Management: Actively grow and maintain a network of speakers, trainers, and leaders from the creative industry to enrich our learning offerings.
Who We're Looking For:
We believe that you are a creative learning designer and facilitator of experience-based learning. You're a driven, goal-oriented leader passionate about individuals' personal and professional development. You thrive in planning, developing, and following up on business activities, individuals, and teams to deliver world-class learning experiences.
Key Skills & Qualifications:
• Relevant higher education or vocational education.
• Experience in experience-based, constructionist learning design.
• Experience in project management, leadership, and pedagogy.
• Passion for education, individual development, and digital/tech and design
• Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal (Native/near native in English)
• Experience with educational leadership, process facilitation, change management, coaching, operational management or equivalent is a plus.
Our Benefits:
• Flexible Work: Based out of our school in Stockholm, we support flexible working to fit your lifestyle.
• Contract: Union agreement-based contract ensuring your rights and fair working conditions.
• Vacation: 25 paid vacation days.
• Well-being: Sports contribution of 5000 SEK per year to support your health and fitness.
Join Us:
Seize the opportunity to co-create the future of education at Hyper Island. This role begins as a full-time, temporary contract as early as possible from October 2023 until June 2024. Depending on forthcoming decisions by the Swedish Vocational Education Authority (Yrkeshögskolemyndigheten), this position has the potential to evolve into a long-term contract.
Apply Now:
Send us your application as sooon as possible via Teamtailor, including a two-minute video explaining 'Why you should hire me as a program manager'. Application is ongoing, early applications are encouraged as we close the process when the right candidate is found.
Contact Us:
For any questions, please reach out to:
Adem McKenzie Onah (PM team lead), Mobile: +46735985559, Email: adem.mckenzieonah@hyperisland.com
or
Jörg Teichgraeber (Head of School), Mobile: +46709627036, Email: jorg.teichgraeber@hyperisland.com
