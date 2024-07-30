HW Designer
2024-07-30
We are looking for a Hardware designer within Infotainment HW & Tuner group.
The team that needs extra resources works within the area of radio development and tuner performance. You will be in direct contact with our suppliers and internal stakeholders to secure the implementation of our requirements in the hardware as well as supporting the architecture input for upcoming projects.
Previous experience from automotive, and particularly work within the area of radio and tuner is meritorious.
Design Engineer with electrical expertise design. Team player with the ability to communicate and implement innovative ideas.
Ability to analyze information and proposed solutions and to determine if the design proposals are viable. Assists in setting targets and subsequent problem solving.
Responsible for supporting the development of product functionality while ensuring the production of deliverable products. Component Design Electrical Engineer with technical specialization. Specialized engineering knowledge in automotive construction systems or subsystems. Experience in relevant areas of technology as automotive, telecom or military business.
Responsible for the development of individual components. Responsible for achievement of targets of time, technology, quality and cost. Assignment reporting and mission planning. Updating of revision orders and release of bases. Initialization of the calculation and testing and participation in analysis. Så ansöker du
