Hvdc System Design Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-12-12
The opportunity
Would you like to join our team of Sub-Project Managers in HVDC System Engineering organization and make an impact on future and existing business opportunities?
You will join and become one of our great colleagues and take on delivery responsibility in stimulating work
Environment where we support and help each other to grow. You will work cross-functionally, with HVDC system design. Come working with us, continue your career and build your international network, to make a difference and open a multitude of possibilities based on your interests and ambitions.
How you'll make an impact
Supporting projects and tenders for HVDC System Design - managing the scope, budget
and schedule while ensuring quality requirements are met.
Interface with other departments in HVDC organization, representing your System Design
team in project, tender and customer meetings.
Participate in and moderate technical design reviews and in technical problem solving.
Take responsibility for the technical coordination of System Design deliveries as well as proactively managing
risks and opportunities while ensuring quality in deliveries and communication
With more experience you get the opportunity to manage complex projects
on your own. In other words, your ambition is the foundation for your development
opportunities!
Living Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader which means live our vision, work
together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Your background
You hold a Master's or bachelor's degree in electrical power or electrical engineering
You have project management experience from working in technology intensive projects or tenders
You have good communication- and interpersonal skills and a drive to develop yourself, the team and the ways of working
You enjoy working in diverse and multicultural teams and you share your experiences and knowledge with your colleagues and learn from them.
You are a flexible yet structured leader that enjoys problem solving
You drive continuous improvements as part of your daily operation
Fluency in English, oral and written is required and additional languages are considered an asset.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are excited to hear from you!
Recruiting Manager Lena Eklind, lena.eklind@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort +46 107-38 29 86, Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren +46 107-38 21 85, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 38 70 43.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Västerås Jobbnummer
9642980