Hvdc Control & Protection - Project Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-01-28
The opportunity
Technical Project Engineering focuses on a range of engineering disciplines e.g. electrical, mechanical, chemical, civil, structural, automation and software engineering. The activities associated with project engineering include discipline engineering and design, planning, risk assessments, coordination of resources (personnel and equipment).
How you'll make an impact
Documentation follow up and ensuring that our stakeholders are informed about change management and actions related to our master documentation library.
Serve as the main point of contact for stakeholders and team members providing regular updates and resolving issues pertaining to documentation.
Contribute to process improvements and best practices to enhance future project success.
Your background
Proven experience in project management with a track record of delivery.
Strong organizational, problem solving, and time-management skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work under pressure and manage multiple stakeholders at the same time.
Bachelor's degree in STEM field is an added advantage.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Deboleena Kumar, deboleena.kumar@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Deboleena Kumar, deboleena.kumar@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9129373