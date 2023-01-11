Human Resource Business Partner (Nordic)
Introduction
We have welcomed considerable growth in our business in the past few years. As more people are interested in purchasing our bicycle components or fishing tackle equipment to enjoy the outdoors. During this period, we have also taken on new challenges of expanding the markets that we represent directly as Shimano. Growth and change have created a need for us to build a bigger HR team that can offer high quality employee experience for all our Team Shimano employees.
This role would see you as a key member of the European HR team who supports the Nordic group (Sweden, Finland, Norway & Denmark), Poland and Baltics along with some departments in European Headquarters in Eindhoven. You will be working together with your European colleagues and with the regional leadership to be the translator between European plans and local touch. This will mean that you will need to be flexible to travel to be able to connect with your collaborators.
As an experienced HRBP, you will be partnering with teams at both a tactical and strategic level. You will listen, coach, and consult with business leaders and their teams on people related topics like talent development, organizational change, and transformation. You act as an employee experience champion and change expert whilst anticipating people's needs. If you think this is for you then we would like to know more about you!
The Challenge
Support the achievement of company objectives through effective people planning.
Be the translator and change partner for the introduction of HR corporate initiatives or necessary procedural change within the business.
Be the management coach, to advise and guide on HR issues and to help develop our managers.
Take ownership that HR and the business interact seamlessly.
Lead on employee relations topics: employee engagement, conflict resolution, policy advise and risk management.
Responsible for Performance Management: program management (including calibration), reporting & intervention, guidance for Managers and training.
Responsible for Talent Management: identification, assessment, and succession planning.
Troubleshoot issues with HR delivery, be active in finding the solutions.
What we are looking for
HR education (university level) or HR certification.
Approximately 5 years' experience as a HR Business Partner
Strong communication skills in English & Swedish (both written and verbal)
You must have some knowledge of labor law in of Sweden. Experience identifying the need, managing the usage and performance of suppliers or consultants.
You are innovative & proactive with solutions driven attitude .
Effectively handle multiple priorities, organize workload, and meet deadlines.
Open to travel to Eindhoven 2-3 days in a month to meet the business team.
What we have to offer
Shimano and its subsidiaries offer a pleasant, informal working environment with colleagues who work well together, and are proud to work for Shimano. Next to good working conditions, Shimano offers you the opportunity to work in a responsible and challenging position within a dynamic, international, and ambitious environment. Together we want to win therefore we have a strong focus on team achievement. Så ansöker du
