Human Resource Business Partner (hrbp)

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, previously known as Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree. The company was formed through the merger of LTI and Mindtree in 2021. It provides a wide range of IT services and solutions, including digital transformation, cloud services, data analytics, and cybersecurity. LTIMindtree operates globally with offices in multiple countries and serves a diverse client base across various industries.
Job Location: Stockholm
Experience: 12+ years
Role description
Incumbent will be responsible for multiple accounts spread across Sweden and some in Finland
Employee Engagement:
Will be expected to conduct regular meetings with the respective Account leadership to ensure connect with the employees and leadership and get a pulse check
Providing HR guidance when appropriate to the Line Management on people matters
Educate managers on local employment regulations
Will lead compliance for the countries
Analyzing trends and metrics to develop solutions programs and policies
Manages and resolves complex employee relations issues Conducts effective thorough and objective investigations
Provides day to day performance management guidance to People Managers eg. coaching counseling career development disciplinary actions
Works closely with the account leadership and employees to improve work relationships build morale and increase productivity and retention
Promote Rewards & recognition programs retention schemes
Contribute to RFPs due diligence and client presentations on HR capability
Provide market intelligence
Develop and Deploy HR Country Strategy
Skills & Experience:
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Experience in HR and Business Operations work is essential
Experiences in local employment standards and employment laws
Understanding of common workforce administration tasks eg long term illness leaves retirement etc.
Knowledge about TUPE and ARD
Ability to plan and manage a variety of people processes
Able to multitask and manage a fluctuating workload with large volumes
Able to work under pressure and learn quickly
Able to work collaboratively as part of a team
Customer focused and detail oriented
Excellent problem solving and judgment skills
Computer literate knowledge of Excel PowerPoint MS Project
Language proficiency:
Must be fluent in Swedish or Finnish
