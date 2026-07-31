HSE Manager
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2026-07-31
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where STEGRA (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a HSE Manager (Health, Safety and Environment Manager). The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Responsible for preparing HSE plan according to the main contract procedures.
Responsible for organizing the HSE team in Boden site.
Responsible for the organization in the site between main company, subcontractors and the Employee
Final approval for the HSE precautions taken in the site.
Responsible for selecting HSE staff for Boden Team if needed.
Responsible for leading the monthly and weekly HSE meetings.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Having a degree in HSE Engineering.
Experience as HSE engineer.
Experience of similar EU based industrial project.
Having IOSH and NEBOSH certificates.
Good command of written and verbal English.
Good skills of communication and organization with the team.
Knowledge of organizing the HSE plan for the project.
No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm and applications are received via the specified e-mail address. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
Stålverket 20 (visa karta
)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
10017435