HSE Engineer
2025-05-07
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
If you are a good match, we would like to receive a CV in WORD format with motivation why you fit this assignment, your availability and any scheduled holidays.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Location: Stockholm, with occasional business trips to Boden
Extension: Full-time, 40 hours/week (Monday to Friday)
Start date: ASAP
Duration: 12 months, with possibility of extension As the project HSE engineer, you will be responsible for reviewing safety of the design with focus on the machinery, process and fire safety. This role ensures that the production is designed safely considering legislational requirements, best industry practices and operational aspects. You will work closely with our clients' project teams and operation, EPCMs, OEMs and similar, and report to the Lead Technical Safety Engineer. In the role you will be interacting with multiple stakeholders, both internal and external, including project managers, engineers, contractors and regulatory authorities. Effective communication will help you collaborate with stakeholders and address any concerns or challenges that arise. Integrity and courage are vital qualities. It is essential to have the integrity to adhere to safety standards and guidelines, even if it means challenging others or making unpopular decisions. Courage is necessary to speak up and raise concerns if you identify any safety issues or potential risks. Key responsibilities - Reviewing design documentation
- Coordinating safety topics with the EPCMs
- Ensuring uniform safety design throughout the site
- Carrying out risk analyses
- Building and developing the project's safety tool
Qualifications
-M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Relevant Engineering, such as chemical, mechanical, or fire engineering
• 5 Years Experience in Industrial Projects within the process industry (steel, mining, pulp & paper, oil & gas etc.)
• Experience in industrial safety design is needed as that is the focus of work
• A good understanding of the typically used methods for carrying out safety studies
• A good understanding of the industrial permitting process and local legislation relevant to safety
• Value adding skills; functional safety and ATEX know how
Furthermore, having a passion for safety is essential. Your enthusiasm for promoting safety and your dedication to continuously improving safety practices will help create a safety culture within the project team and contribute to the overall success of the project.
In summary, along with the technical qualifications and experience, possessing strong communication skills, being organized, having integrity and courage, and demonstrating passion and commitment for safety are crucial attributes for success in this role.
