Hris Specialist
2024-01-10
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The role
The Specialist- HRIS within the Center of Excellence - HR Transformation will be responsible for driving the implementation and rollout of our newly-selected Human Resources Information System (HRIS) working alongside a team of Specialist- HRIS's distributed geographically.
This is the organization's first HRIS system, and the role involves hands-on involvement in requirements gathering, building workflows, data inputs, system setup, and training. The ideal candidate will have comprehensive project management skills, with particular emphasis on HR technology implementation and will work with their peers & fellow HR colleagues across each of the countries to support the roll out of the Global HRIS.
Key Responsibilities:
Be an integral subject matter expert and assist with project management during the HRIS implementation set to go-live in 2024.
The position is responsible for ensuring Etraveli Group is fully leveraging the Global HRIS to meet strategic business, talent needs and pursue continuous improvement and optimization in business processes, integration, automation, and user experience.
Manage end to end HR processes within the Global HRIS including gathering requirements (inclusive of identifying gaps between business requirements/processes and system capabilities), transformation of data onto system templates, data clean-up and final data validation.
Developing, documenting, and maintaining all current and new HRIS business process workflows for efficiency and compliance.
Lead the development and end to end testing of HRIS modules and functions prior to go - live.
Develop and conduct training sessions globally for HR team members and other end-users to efficiently use the new HRIS system.
Post-Implementation Support
Provide ongoing support, troubleshoot issues, and manage system updates post-implementation.
Gather and monitor enhancement requests, scheduled system upgrades, complete corresponding testing ensuring continuity of business processes and working within governance frameworks.
Act as primary contact for organizational changes, working with the broader HR Transformation team to ensure corresponding workflows, security roles, and hierarchy changes are processed.
Develop resources for end users to support adoption, consistency and compliance of the HRIS.
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Human Resources, Business Administration, or related field.
Minimum of 7 years' experience in project management, specifically in HRIS or IT implementations.
Excellent organizational skills and high attention to detail to effectively administer Human Capital (HC) programs with accuracy in a fast-paced environment.
PMP or other project management certification is a plus.
Advanced Microsoft Excel skills, specifically related to analyzing data and manipulating spreadsheets, and use of Lucid for documenting workflows.
Exceptional communication skills, both written and verbal.
Must have strong customer service skills and a positive attitude.
Strong analytical and technical skills.
Self-motivated and able to work independently or as part of a team.
Flexible and adaptable to changing business priorities and needs.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at a fast-growing company with high ambitions in becoming the number one Online travel agency worldwide. The culture at the company embraces complexity and we like to keep the entrepreneurial spirit even as we grow into being a larger company. You will have awesome colleagues with whom you will have fun solving complex problems in a fast-moving business.We also offer:
A flexible working environment. We work on a hybrid-model where you can choose to work two days from home and you will have two weeks per year that you can choose to work from a remote location
Central office location in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
