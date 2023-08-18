HR-Specialist (Temporary-one year)
Sharkmob AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla administratörsjobb i Malmö
2023-08-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
Embark on Sharkmob's thrilling game development journey and reinforce the HR Team with your expertise within HR. Our HR specialist is going on parental leave and we want someone both to overlap and keep up the great work!
We need you to join our team of HR-Business Partners, alongside our talent acquisition team. You will support, guide, and train the entire studio with your HR-related knowledge.
As a part of your daily work, you will be working with HR-related questions such as labor law, working environment questions, and policy development. We hope that you can continue to take our processes and HR-projects skills to the next level. This includes designing, defining, structuring, and developing solid HR processes aligned with the HR department's overall strategy. You have an eye for structure and administration and it 's vital that you also know your way around current legislation to ensure our HR processes are compliant.
We believe that you have an analytical mindset to build, develop, and implement these processes and projects, yet an explorative approach for innovative and data-driven solutions to upgrade the ways we work with HR. You have probably implemented and managed a payroll-/HR system or HR guides before and you thrive when you get to coordinate and analyze Master data and statistics.
You are a well-versed communicator who can easily express yourself both verbally and in written form.
Duties & responsibilities
• Manage, develop, and frequently update Master data, systems & HR guides.
• Design, develop and frequently update processes & policies.
• Support, guide, and train business and HRBP's with best practice processes and the latest information in relevant areas.
• Manage the HR mail, answer standard questions, and coordinate answers & topics when several people are involved.
Specialist and Coordinator for:
• Pay-roll
• Work environment
• Healthcare
• Pension & Insurance
Requirements and skills
• Proven track record of working as an HR specialist, HR generalist, or similar.
• Excellent skills in HR systems, practices, processes, and the yearly HR cycle.
• Solid knowledge of Swedish labor law.
• Experience with driving HR projects from start to finish.
• Adequate expertise with various types of benefits and incentives.
• Bachelor's Degree in HR, Business Administration, or equivalent.
To thrive with us we believe you need experience working within a creative and passionate business in a fast-growing organization.
To ensure an objective recruitment process, we will ask you to conduct a personality test & a logical ability test if you proceed in this process.
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. Our first game, Bloodhunt, was released last year and we are currently working on two proprietary, unannounced projects.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates that are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions and last but not least - having fun! We hope that you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks (https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/perks)
of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, take a look at our homepage (https://www.sharkmob.com/about). Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Kontakt
Malin Hägglöf malin.hagglof@sharkmob.com Jobbnummer
8042501