2023-05-16
Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic services with a powerful vision - to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby!
We are now offering the exciting possibility to join our brilliant HR & Sustainability team as HR partner.
This is a temporary position that will cover for a parental leave for approximately 12 months, with the possibility of extension. The planned start date is mid-September, and the placement will be at our headquarters in Gothenburg.
The position
Working as HR Partner at Vitrolife, you will be part of our HR & Sustainability team and report to HR Manager Sweden. This is a broad and dynamic role where you get the possibility to be involved in a lot of different and interesting areas of our business.
You will primarily be supporting our managers with all things connected to the lifecycle of our employees. Besides assisting managers with recruitment support, you will be responsible for more administrative tasks including creating and handling agreements, managing our HR system, updating our employee handbooks, updating HR related documentation in our quality system, statistics and reporting etc.
An important part of the role is to serve as an integral member of our local Safety Committee, keeping up with new regulations within work environment, conducting safety rounds, and ensuring compliance with e.g., labor laws and collective bargaining agreements.
This position requires
Bachelor's degree in HRM, behavioral/social science or similar
3+ years of experience from a broad HR position and a solid understanding of HR fundamentals including recruitment, contribution/performance management, compensation, employee engagement, development etc.
Experience from and interest in supporting managers in all different aspects of the employee lifecycle including recruitment, salary review, rehab, development, engagement, on/offboarding etc.
• Solid recruitment skills, used to LinkedIn, assessment certification in e.g., OPQ is a merit
• Knowledge of labor law, collective bargaining, union negotiations etc.
• Experience and engagement for health & safety and working with this area in different forums
• Experience from HRIS (preferably Sage People)
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English
This position requires a person with a comprehensive understanding of the situations we face in the HR function and to manage them well-organized, efficiently and with high integrity, which enables you to collaborate actively, prioritize tasks and meet deadlines. You enjoy the ability of turning a challenge into an opportunity. You are a tech savvy "doer", communicative and good at building relationships and coaching/supporting managers and colleagues in the team.
At Vitrolife Group, we enjoy the dynamic and often changing environment, being able to manage our tasks both independently as well as in cross-functional collaborative teams, always driven by our powerful vision; to fulfil the dream of having a healthy baby!
Contact and application
Interviews will take place on an ongoing basis; the position may be filled before the last application date so make sure to apply as soon as possible.
For any questions, please contact HR Manager Miriam Kheddache, +46 708228064.
We look forward to receiving your application!
More about Vitrolife Group
Vitrolife Group is a global provider of medical devices and genetic services. Based on science and advanced research capabilities, we develop services and products for personalized genetic information and medical device products. We are supporting our customers by improving their clinical practice and the outcome of the patient's fertility treatment. Currently, we are approximately 1,150 people worldwide, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Vitrolife Group's products and services are available in more than 110 countries, through our own presence in 30 countries and a network of distributors. We are a sustainable market leader and aim to be the preferred partner to the IVF-clinics by providing superior products and services with the vision to fulfil the dream of having a baby. The Vitrolife share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-04
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
