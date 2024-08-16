HR Generalis
2024-08-16
The role
Are you a proactive and detail-oriented HR professional with experience in managing payroll, workplace environment, and employee administration? We are looking for an HR Generalist to join our small HR-team to support our growing organization.
As an HR Generalist at Soundtrack, you will be a key contributor in supporting the company with a variety of HR tasks. This role requires working independently and proactively to ensure that effective HR processes are in place, including managing payroll reporting, overseeing workplace environment, and administering on- and offboarding procedures to name a few.
At Soundtrack, we believe in creating a vibrant and supportive work environment where everyone can thrive. You'll have the opportunity to make a real impact and be part of a forward-thinking team that values innovation, collaboration, and personal growth.
You will be part of a small HR team and report directly to the People Manager, working closely together to drive our HR strategies forward.
Responsibilities
Manage payroll reporting, benefits and pension administration.
Handle employee onboarding and offboarding processes.
Manage and support systematic work environment initiatives to ensure a healthy and safe workplace.
Maintain and update employee records and HR databases.
Provide general HR support and handle employee queries.
Assist in developing and implementing HR policies and procedures.
Manage office-related issues and support office operations.
Organize and coordinate company offsite events four times a year.
Together with People Manager design and implement webinars and workshops to strengthen the organization.
About you
Just like us, you love music. You are a proactive and resourceful team player who thrives on multitasking and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment. With a genuine interest in supporting employees, you have the ability to adapt to changing priorities with ease. Your strong communication skills, positive attitude, and excellent interpersonal abilities make you an ideal candidate for our team
Mandatory requirements
Bachelor's degree in Human Resources or similar
Minimum of 2 years of experience in similar HR roles.
Knowledge of payroll and benefits administration.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Detail-oriented with strong problem-solving abilities.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Advantageous experience (not required)
Experience in Talent Acquisition is a plus.
Familiarity with labor laws and regulations.
Experience in Performance Development
If you are ready to take the next step in your HR career and contribute to a dynamic and growing team, we would love to hear from you. Apply now and join us in creating an engaging and supportive workplace for our employees.
We only accept applications on our career page but if you have any questions about the position or need to reach out, get in touch with Elisabeth Ljungqvist at elisabeth@soundtrackyourbrand.com
.
About us
Soundtrack Your Brand is a B2B scale-up company providing music streaming servicesfor businesses. We serve small customers like the café around the corner, and much bigger brands like Joe & the Juice,Toni & Guy and TAG Heuer. On the inside, we're a bunch of talented, motivated and humble designers, engineers and music experts. We believe in product-led growth, where the product is the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion.Employee benefits
You have the freedom to decide where you work the best with our Work From Anywhere program with aone-off setup bonus included
Generous pension plan
Yearly budget for health, wellness and personal development
Laptop and mobile phone of your choice with included cellular subscription.
Regular social activities such as team events, meet ups,after works and off-sites
Daily breakfast served at the office
If you have any questions about the position or need to reach out, get in touch with [hiring_manager] at [contact_info].
