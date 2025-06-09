HR Business Partner to Saab Training & Simulation
2025-06-09
Within Saab Business Area Dynamics, we are committed to our responsibility towards our customers, contributing to keeping people and society safe. We are also passionate about working together to create the solutions our customer's need - that is in our DNA, and our people make it happen!
We are looking for an experienced HR Business Partner to join our dedicated Training & Simulation team in Huskvarna, Sweden. We have a strong focus on values, and trust, drive and expertise is evident in everything that we do. We are proud to deliver according to commitment and our customer focus is at the forefront of our operations.
Your role
As HR Business Partner, you have a strong commercial focus and understanding. You will contribute to our people strategy and strategic workforce planning agenda in close cooperation with the business, in order for us to attract, develop and retain the right talents with the right skills for current and future challenges. Training & Simulation have a large international footprint and approximately half of employees are based at one of our many sites abroad.
The main tasks include:
* Supporting and coaching our managers on all HR related matters
* Leadership, culture and continuous learning
* Strategic workforce planning
* Attract and retain people
* Performance and talent management
* Health and Safety
Your profile
We are looking for a passionate, innovative and driven HR professional who enjoys working in an international setting. You find it inspiring to relate to our mission of keeping people and society safe. The Training & Simulation HR team is small and the work is varied, from operative hands-on work to strategic planning. Flexibility is key.
Required skills:
* Relevant Academic education
* 5+ years of relevant HRBP experience
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English, verbal and written
* Have experience from coaching managers in their staff responsibilities
* Driving license
* Knowledge of Swedish Labor Law
* Proven analytical and people skills
Desired skills:
* Strong proficiency in Word, Excel and PowerPoint
* Experience of working with Workday
* Experience of working within an international setting
* Change Management
This position is based at our office in Huskvarna however you will also support managers and employees at other locations in the region. Business trips in Sweden and abroad is part of the role. You will report to the Head of HR Training & Simulation.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. We look forward to your application! You can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
BU Training & Simulation develops and manufactures training systems mainly for military users. Our offer is wide ranging and includes the provision of world leading laser simulators for live training, force on target applications, virtual simulation capabilities and training services. Training & Simulation operates globally with more than 1200 employees with Head office in Huskvarna and in several sites outside of Sweden. Do you want to get to know our business and our people a little bit better? Here you can find some stories told by our employees.
