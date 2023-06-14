HR Business Partner for a client in Lundvika
2023-06-14
Our customer is looking for a HR Business Partner.
In this exciting role you will be part of the implementation of HR processes with leadership development in the organization. You will also be in charge of successfully combining local and global business strategies.
Job assignments:
• Operate and develop the HR operations to meet local business objectives and global strategies
• Identify short-term and long-term solutions for competence development
• Support the business, both at a local and global level where the ability to prioritize and the importance of good communication are central
• Coach and drive the work within the entire HR cycle
• Contribute to strengthening the managers in the organization as well as your colleagues
Requirements:
• Experience or interest in HR data analytics to help the team to develop in data driven HR
• Experience in similar roles or broad HR generalist experience
• Fluent in Swedish and in English, both in written and spoken
Personality traits:
• A problem solver in both small and large challenges and dare to take decisions and initiatives
• Communicative and good ability to create relationships and networks
• Good teamplayer
• Driven and structured
Start: As soon as possible
End: 2024-02-29
Deadline: 2023-06-22
Location: Ludvika/Hybrid
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market.
