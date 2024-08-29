HR Business Partner
We are looking for a experienced HR Business Partner to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent HR team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing up Materials HR team and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories.
About the job
The HRBP's purpose is to support business areas, with everything regarding the employment lifecycle, from employment, to development of individuals, groups, leadership and work place, to employment exits. You will be part of a management team for applicable business unit. Other HR functions, such as Talent Acquisition, Training Team, HRIS, People & Growth Coordinators, and People & Culture Project Managers, will be resources to help facilitate the work of HRBPs.
As part of a large and highly expanding employer, the employment offers many possibilities to grow with the company and find many different career paths.
About the team
You will be part of the Materials HR team and support with daily operations. HR Business Partners are a central partner for the business success. You will also have close collaboration with Materials Talent Acquisition Specialists.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Partner with employees and management to communicate, drive, implement and improve various Human Resources policies, procedures, laws, standards and government regulations.
Strategic planning for "hire to retire" - people plan.
Support business in Organizational changes as well as other changes
Support business in proactive work environmental matters with focus on OSA (organizational and social environment) including running investigations and action plans.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is asap.
Please note that any applications submitted via email or direct messaging will not be considered.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
A Bachelor University Degree
5+ years working experience in HRBP role or similar.
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry (with blue and white collar unions)
Excellent English written and oral skills
Leadership skills
Bonus points for:
Familiarity with Swedish Labour law.
