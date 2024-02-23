Hr Business Partner
2024-02-23
Job Description
On behalf of our client we are looking for a HR Business Partner. In this role you will partner closely with a designated Staff Function (SF) to develop and execute a strategic HR agenda. The HR Business Partner will operate as an advisor and coach to senior management and provide strategic HR management advice.
Tasks and responsibilites:
• Support in topics connected to organizational development and change management.
• Close cooperation with HRBP 's and managers for our clients different Staff Functions and support in HRBP related topics within the Swedish scope.
• Secure that the HR policies and instructions, as well as legal HR procedures are followed.
• Contacts and negotiations with Unions in cooperation with Staff Function HR Industrial Relations.
Company Description
Our client is owned by the Swedish state and works to enable a fossil-free life within a generation. Here you are encouraged to discover your strengths and differences so that you, as a consultant, will have the opportunity to be your best self. Our client encourages and challenges your personal development!
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You hold a Bachelors or Master degree in human resources or business related field (or equivalent HR working experience).
• You have broad HR Business Partner experience.
• You are up to date knowledge in Swedish labour law, employment legislation.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
• Experience working as an HR BP with IT/ high tech organization is a merit.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role of HR Business Partner we believe that you have great planning and prioritizing skills. You are great at building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives. You rebound easily from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours. Our client wishes to start immediately and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-09-30 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously. Ersättning
