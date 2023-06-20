HR and Recruiter Consultant - Public Relations & Support Officer
2023-06-20
Introduction
At AlBirunia, smooth processes and systems are the key to our success for a sustainable green energy providing.
We're looking for an BIM Specialist who has excellent organizational skills and a personable disposition to keep us thriving.
Objectives of this role
We are currently looking for a degree qualified with a minimum of 5 years experience working and a minimum of 3 years experience of working with BIM to join our team in Sweden.
Responsibilities/Tasks
Support users in developing knowledge and skills related to Revit, BIM and NAC's standards and best practices, and apply them to projects;
Interface with construction firms for BIM-related activities in Design-Build projects and construction coordination where needed;
Support project teams in utilizing the BIM Execution Plan;
Work with Communities of Practice to identify, test and suggest ways for us to better leverage BIM technology;
Interface with partner architecture firms to support shared use of BIM model where needed.
To develop and deliver structured BIM models for projects within your discipline.
To implement BIM training modules for key staff and maintain training course ware.
To participate in the process of developing BIM standards for projects across AlBirunia.
To develop and maintain Revit content libraries through the creation of families, etc.
To provide guidance and assistance with design projects to ensure they are setup and progress optimally, and teams are using Revit appropriately.
To ensure that the implementation of Revit aligns with AlBirunia CAD-BIM strategy and links appropriately with the wider business.
Develop procedures to facilitate sharing of content and knowledge throughout AlBirunia
Requirements:
Experience in Document Management;
Experience with importing and exporting metadata from models into lifecycle management tools;
Experience in lifecycle management of BIM models;
Familiarity with industry standards & codes;
Knowledge of Navisworks and clash detection tools;
Knowledge of Sketch Up, Rhino, Maya, 3d Max and other 3D modeling platforms;
Knowledge utilizing Point clouds for content verification and creation in 3D tools;
Experience in BIM 360 suite.
Demonstrate expertise in preparation of 3D BIM models and construction documents using Revit Architecture, Revit Structure or Revit MEP.
For Revit MEP - Modeling HVAC, Plumbing systems, based on survey data, engineering calculations, specification sheets and other data.
Clash detection and coordination of all services in Revit & Navisworks.
Revit content creation: Parametric families using formulae, nesting and type catalogs.
Integration of Revit products with other applications (AutoCAD, Civil 3D, eSPEC, Quantity Takeoff, etc.)
BIM and associated software skills to automate routines to support standards and improve productivity.
BIM experience with 3D rendering and visualization, BOQ & cost estimation, analysis and simulations, and specification linking etc.
Design Builder is a plus
Other Energy BIM tools is a plus
Preferred skills and qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent
Experience in developing internal systems
Advanced computer skills and experience with online platforms like CRM, Project Management
Energy Knowledge is a plus
Solar Energy
Other kinds of Renewable Energy Applications
Benefits
You will enjoy a happy and dynamic team
Continues knowledge enriching with renewable energy industry, especially solar
Happy reluctant events and seminars
Training Courses
Remote and onsite working
Yearly 22 paid working holidays
Full health insurance
