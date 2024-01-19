Project Manager within Logistics - Battery factory
2024-01-19
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For us, this means that we need to prepare for ramping up the production of electric vehicles and help Scania to be sustainable. One major component of electrical vehicles is the Battery.
Included in the scope is setting up a new factory to produce batteries for electrical vehicles. This new plant will work with fully automated equipment for production and logistics. We are looking for a dedicated and experienced Project Manager that enjoys working with challenges and varied demands and wants to be a part of Scanias's way to leading the production business to new heights.
Your tasks
In the role of a project manager, you will work with projects planned to be implemented more than 6 months ahead. Typical projects are investment projects, long-term improvements, and projects for increasing the efficiency of the flows. It includes taking the projects from pre-study to completely implemented in the factory. It is a cross-functional role where you are connected to both production, different parts of the logistic unit, and also our customers.
Your main duties will be;
Identify, plan, and lead projects
Take projects from prestudy to operation
Calculate investment and resource needs for assigned projects
Follow up & report status & escalate in case of deviations
Business analyses
Drive improvement activities to develop working methods/methods/process
You would belong to the logistics development group MELD with logistic developers, project manager and logistics PD coordinators. The team members are highly self-motivated and happily to share their experience from the various areas within logistics. We help each other and continuously improve our cross-functional working methods to secure our processes
Your profile
To thrive in the assignment, we believe that you are a person who enjoys taking responsibility and who enjoy challenges. You are communicative and cooperative, see opportunities instead of problems, and are driven to find solutions together with others.
We are looking for you who have an engineering degree or have completed Scania's technician training and preferably have worked at least 3 years in a project management role. We work in an international environment and the working language is English. Fluency in spoken and written English is thus a basic requirement and Swedish is a merit.
We also see that you are solution-focused and a team player who want to find best practice for developing the organization But the most important thing is that you have the right will, the right drive, and the right interest in developing yourself, together with your colleagues and the business.
As a manager
My name is Lovisa Kojola and I have been working on different projects for almost 15 years. I am driven by seeing something on a piece of paper coming alive and being implemented in real life. I enjoy working with teams and get motivated by seeing people grow in experience and responsibility. Therefore I will be there to support and coach you so we together can create the right conditions for success. Together we will create the future.
More information
Please contact Lovisa Kojola, Logistic Development Manager MELD, lovisa.kojola@scania.com
Application
Your application shall include your CV, a personal letter, and copies of your certificates. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and selections and interviews may be held during the application period. A background check may be conducted for this position.
Please apply via JobSearch/scania.com as soon as possible, no later than 11/2 2024.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
