Battery Production - Logistics Product Development Coordinator
2024-01-19
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Scania's ambition is to be a leader in the shift towards sustainable transport solutions. In this ambition, electrification plays an important role!
Our business
In Battery Production, we are setting up three new production lines. We are in the middle of a phase where we train and build competence to manufacture battery packs and cable harnesses for tomorrow's products in e-mobility. The products and production structure are completely new and we, together with our colleagues, are currently starting up production of a product that will be critical for Scania's fulfillment of the CO2 goals.
I therefore need to strengthen my team in Product Development (PD) process with a Logistics Coordinator that can help us in production industrialize the new products that are being developed.
Your tasks
As a PD logistics coordinator, you work primarily with Product Development (PD) projects and reports to the PD project manager. Your scope is to secure the logistics perspective in the introductions which requires close collaboration with various stakeholders within logistics to understand consequences of the introductions and how to prepare for the changes.
Together with the representative from the production and the PD manager you also work cross-functionality with R&D, Purchasing as well After Market to secure smooth product development introductions into our operations.
You would belong to the logistics development group MELD with logistic developers, project manager and logistics PD coordinators. The team members are highly self-motivated and happily to share their experience from the various areas within logistics. We help each other and continuously improve our cross-functional working methods to secure our processes
Your profile
To thrive in the assignment, we believe that you are a person who enjoys taking responsibility and who enjoy challenges. You are communicative and cooperative, see opportunities instead of problems, and are driven to find solutions together with others.
We are looking for you who engineering degree or have completed Scania's technician training and preferably have worked at least 3 years in a role where you have come into contact with the Product Development Process. We work in an international environment and the working language is English. Fluency in spoken and written English is thus a basic requirement and Swedish is a merit.
We also see that you are solution-focused and want to find best practice for developing the organization and are a team player because we need to have a good collaboration with our colleagues.
As a manager
My name is Lovisa Kojola and I have been working with different project for almost 15 years. I am driven by seeing something on a piece of paper coming alive and being implemented in real life. I enjoy working with teams and get motivated by seeing people grow in experience and responsibility. Therefore I will be there to support and coach you so we together can create the right conditions for success. Together we will create the future.
Find out more
If you want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact me, Lovisa Kojola, Logistic Development Manager MELD, lovisa.kojola@scania.com
Application
Your application shall include your CV, a personal letter, and copies of your certificates. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and selections and interviews may be held during the application period. A background check may be conducted for this position.
Please apply via JobSearch/scania.com as soon as possible, no later than 11/2 2024.
Welcome with your application.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totaled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
