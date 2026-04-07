HR Administrator | Södertälje
Experis AB / Administratörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla administratörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-04-07
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Södertälje
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you someone who thrives when bringing structure to complexity, enjoys working close to the business, and likes using digital tools to work smarter? Do you take pride in being proactive, dependable, and one step ahead? Then this could be the assignment for you.
Södertälje (Hybrid)
Fulltime, 40 hours/week
Start: As soon as possible
Assignment length: 6 months, with possibility of extension
About the role
We are currently looking for a proactive and self-driven HR Administrator / Business Administrator to support the Service Operations organisation. This is a broad and varied role where you will play a key part in both day-to-day operations and programme related activities.
You will act as a central support function, coordinating activities, maintaining structure, and enabling informed decision-making. The role combines traditional administrative responsibilities with a modern, digital mindset. A strong focus is placed on working efficiently using Office 365, digital tools, and AI-enabled solutions to improve quality, consistency, and ways of working.
You will work closely with managers and stakeholders across different teams and organisational levels, handling information from multiple internal and external sources and contributing hands-on to selected programme deliverables.
Key responsibilities
Provide independent business and administrative support within Service Operations
Coordinate meetings, calendars, schedules, and follow-up actions
Handle sensitive and confidential information with integrity and sound judgement
Prepare reports, presentations, and summaries based on data from various sources
Maintain documentation, shared resources, and records (e.g. SharePoint)
Support onboarding and offboarding coordination
Contribute to programme tasks and operational deliverables
Support basic budget tracking, cost follow-up, and purchasing activities
Work extensively with Office 365 tools: SharePoint, Excel, Teams, Outlook, Planner, OneDrive, Lists
Apply digital automation and AI-enabled tools to optimise workflows and processes
Collaborate with stakeholders across different teams and organisational levels
Your background
Relevant education or equivalent experience in business administration, HR administration, coordination, or operations support
Strong proficiency in Office 365
Experience working in a structured, fast-paced environment
Fluent English, spoken and written (Swedish is an advantage but not a requirement)
Interest in digital tools, automation, and AI-supported ways of working
We believe you are
Independent, accountable, and proactive
Highly organised, with strong planning and prioritisation skills
Comfortable managing complexity and multiple parallel tasks
Communicative, serviceminded, and collaborative
Tech-savvy and curious about improving processes and ways of working
What the assignment offers
A central and trusted role within an important business area
Opportunity to influence structure, efficiency, and digital development
A professional environment with clear expectations and autonomy
Hybrid working model, based in Södertälje
Does this sound like a role where you would thrive and make an impact?
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104)
Vagnmakarvägen 1.15187 Södertälje (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Evenemangsgatan 21 Kontakt
Contact
Håkan Kempel Hakan.Kempel@jeffersonwells.se +46730211833 Jobbnummer
9840631