Housekeeping Crew - Extra

We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Comfort Solna proves that budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us. We are Scandinavia's first Zero-Energy hotel - generating an excess of natural energy throughout the year. Moreover, Comfort Solna is part of House of Strawberry - a never-before seen business model where hotel, longstay and our head office will all operate under one solar panel-covered roof.
The hotel is located next to Friends (soon to be Strawberry) Arena, Mall Of Scandinavia and close to nature. We have 336 rooms, 88 apartments, gym, breakfast, laundromat and last but not least - our Barception. The heart of the hotel where guests can check in, chill out in the bar and grab something to eat.
Are you a dust mites hunting specialist and an expert in making the bed look like new? You are getting pumped by the thought of making that little extra for the guests? Then you are the one we are looking for!
You spread joy and warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy. You are a responsible person and take ownership of your tasks to achieve the best results.
As Housekeeping Crew in Comfort Hotel Solna, you will work in the housekeeping department and aim for top delivery. We work with a high tempo and details matters. This demands an eye for detail and a heart pounding for the environment and a sustainable future. We are right now looking for an extra's to help us during busy periods!
Does this feel like a perfect match?
Go ahead and send your application via the Workbuster link now.
Deadline for last application: 21-03-2025
Preliminary start of the job is as soon as possible
