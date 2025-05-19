Housekeeper (sommerjobb)

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Städarjobb / Helsingborg
2025-05-19


Make a difference in a team that cares.

Join a hotel where your uniqueness is embraced, and where being yourself is part of the job. You'll work in a welcoming, supportive, but very dynamic environment, where teamwork and attention to detail ensure every guest has a pleasant experience. Bring your energy, experience, and motivation - and be part of a workplace where people truly care about each other and the world around us.

Location:

Helsingborg

Who we are looking for:

Housekeeper - Part-Time, Seasonal (weeks 27-32)

Responsibilities:

• clean guest rooms and public areas;

• contribute to a clean and pleasant guest experience;

• collaborate with colleagues to maintain high quality standards;

• update room status using iPads.

Requirements:

• conversational level of Swedish and English (able to take part in simple discussions, ask and answer basic questions);

• previous experience in cleaning and guest interaction;

• basic IT skills (e.g. using iPads);

• hotel experience is an advantage.

Your profile:

• physically fit, flexible, and cooperative;

• positive energy and caring attitude toward guests and colleagues.

What the employer offers:

• part-time seasonal contract (50% or 75%) for summer period weeks 27-32.

• onboarding and training start in May.

• work shifts during weekends and daytime.

• work clothes/uniform provided.

• covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

Important:

This position is part of an AMIF-funded project that supports the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24
Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9347582

