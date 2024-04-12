Hospitality positions
2024-04-12
About NAOM - An icon in the making!
NAOM is a comprehensive lifestyle brand set to redefine the
traditional experience center concept by transforming into a cultural
hub. By seamlessly blending art, technology, co:labs, community, and
sustainability, NAOM appeals to a broad and diverse audience. NAOM Stockholm is scheduled to open its doors on June 20, 2024.
About the Role - Become a part of our hospitality team!
As NAOM prepares to unveil its expansive 3000 sqm space in
the heart of Stockholm's city center, which includes a design store,
1200 sqm of exhibition space, a restaurant, a cocktail bar, and three
additional serving outlets, hospitality serves as the cornerstone of our
operation.
Whether you excel at creating a welcoming atmosphere, ensuring guests
feel at home in our dining and drinking spaces, or thrive in guiding
visitors through our diverse exhibitions, NAOM offers opportunities for
individuals with a talent for hospitality. Join us as we embark on this
exciting journey, shaping the future of guest experiences in Stockholm.
About You
We are seeking individuals who thrive in hospitality,
prioritize guest experience, and find fulfillment in creating memorable
interactions. You should be eager to contribute to building a team and a
culture at the forefront of innovation. Understanding the importance of
collaborative efforts in creating a unique guest experience and
workplace environment is essential. NAOM represents both a startup and a
scale-up, with the team expected to expand rapidly, and adaptability to a dynamic environment is crucial.
Qualifications
Ideally, candidates will have 1-3 years of experience in hospitality. A genuine curiosity about people and an affinity for busy environments are highly valued.
Working Conditions
Type: Full- and part-time positions available.
Duration: 6-month probationary period.
Salary: According to the collective agreement.
Working
hours: Variable shifts between 10:00-23:30, weekdays and weekends, with
a rotating fixed schedule as per collective agreement between
Visita-HRF.
Start date: Immediate, June 2024.
If you're dedicated to providing outstanding service in
an energetic and inspiring environment, we encourage you to apply for
this position. Join us in creating memorable experiences for our guests
