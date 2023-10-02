HIL Model Integration Engineer for Battery Management System
2023-10-02
We are now looking for highly skilled engineers to work with the Battery Management System testing for our battery products!
This is what we do!
Within our team, we are working with securing that the battery management system is functioning correctly in regards of safety, performance and functional requirements. The work is primarily conducted in a HIL environment where we define and perform tests for the BMS of our various products. Here we are continuously working on developing the test environment and rigs to meet current and future testing demands for our customers and market.
Who are you?
We believe that you are an innovative and analytic team-player with a can-do attitude. You thrive on coming up with creative improvements on technical challenges and you are comfortable in seeking and finding data wherever needed to solve the needs for our different projects.
Since we are in close collaboration with international software development teams, suppliers and other functions you need to have good communication skills.
Your main responsibilities:
Developing HiL model environments to new battery products
Increasing automation of testing
Increase the quality of our test data by improving our HIL models
Development of HIL models such as Cell Supervision Circuit models etc
Requirements
Bachelor or masters in power electronics, electrical and electronics or similar (equivalent experience)
Minimum of five years of relevant job experience
Highly meriting with experience in:
Matlab/Simulink
XSG toolbox for large real-time simulation models
HIL model development
Low-level programming
Experience in software development or testing of battery management systems is highly meriting
Experience from commercial vehicle or automotive product development is meriting
What we can offer
We are offering you the opportunity to be a part of one of the biggest technology shifts in the transport industry. Electromobility is changing the way we travel, commute and transport goods. In our different teams of committed and diverse engineers we are fighting the environmental challenges of the future.
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact me!
Marco Lind, Manager Battery Management System Verification
