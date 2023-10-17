HiL Lead Engineer
2023-10-17
Roles & Responsibilities
Lead and perform design, development and automation of system-level HiLs of Powertrain (Internal Combustion Engine) and Electric Vehicle ECUs in a Hardware In Loop Testing environment.
Leading the test team and participate in daily projects, specific sprint meetings.
Preparing Test plans, Scripting (Python, excel Macro) and test the scripts using HIL tools (mainly NI toolchain, dSpace Automation desk/Vector/ETAS).
Ensure stability & usability of the HiL rigs.
Communicate across various stakeholders on the project and ensure adherence to project deliverables per planned timelines.
Required Technical and Professional Expertise
Minimum of 8+ years of professional engineering experience in electrical/electronics, HiL and automation framework development.
Strong knowledge of NI (LabVIEW, Test stand and Veri stand).
Strong Expertise in electric and Conventional ICE Engine Features
Expertise in developing Hardware-In-the-Loop systems experience (NI HIL LABVIEW)
Experience of CAN stack, SPI, LIN, and Flash Bootloader integration
Experience of HIL testing, vehicle integration and validation
Outstanding interpersonal and problem-solving skills.
Demonstrated ability to work independently and in a team environment.
Strong verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to speak with individuals at all levels in the organization.
