High Voltage System Test Engineer
Incluso AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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We are looking for a High Voltage System Test Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is in April, 8-month limited contract to begin with.
The HV System team acts as a bridge between complete vehicle and component owners (mainly within Propulsion & Energy) by balancing and coordinating high level requirements and attributes on sub-system level. We own the Propulsion HV System and have the systems engineering view in discussions around, amongst others, charging standards, power electronics and control solutions, system safety and EMI compliance.
What You'll do
We are looking for a verification engineer to strengthen our current team. As the verification of our system requirements is part of our team's deliveries, a strong background in High Voltage requirements testing is required for this role. You will plan and lead the verification of requirements, have a testing & verification mindset, collaborate effectively with testers and testing teams within the company and are able to initiate and run your own system verification tests. The tests are mainly performed on vehicle level but testing on HIL level is also performed. The engineer shall be able to independently perform test on vehicles in an early phase of development which often needs debugging to be operating correct.
You have...
• MSc in Electrical Engineering or similar
• Experience in requirements verification testing.
• Basic understanding of the automotive HV System and its requirements
• Great collaboration capabilities
• High safety awareness
• Documentation/test reporting experience
• Swedish driver licence
• Experience of working with Hazardous voltage (certificate will be needed)
• CPR
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in April, 8-month limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7459904-1912689". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9818778