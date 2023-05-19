Hemstädare
2023-05-19
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Glans Hem Sverige AB is one of the fasted growing cleaning companies. Your day to day work, future goals and ambitions matter to us.
we have the possibility to offer our employees:
Collective agreement
Insurance
Paid travel time between customers
Career opportunities
Training and coaching in home cleaning
Immediate support during your working day.
Possibility to affect your salary through bonuses
Steady schedule.
A part-time contract starting from 50%.
•
You will be working at our valuable customer 's home so that it is an advantage if you have sense of details! You have to vaccume, mop, torka and clean the houses. It is an advantage if you have experience in Window Cleaning.
we are looking for someone who:
Speaks Swedish or English.
Can work flexibly between our working hours 07.00-18.00.
Has a valid working permit.
Able to travel in Stockholm city.
Able to work under pressure. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: karriar@glanshem.se Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Glans Hem Sverige AB
(org.nr 559418-0621), https://glanshem.se/
Slagsta Backe 48 (visa karta
)
145 74 NORSBORG Jobbnummer
7799558