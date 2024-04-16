Customer Experience Supervisor (CX Supervisor)
2024-04-16
Customer Experience Supervisor
ZARA Emporia, Malmö
Our CX supervisors assists and support the Store manager and Department manager in the training and successful Implementation of Customer experience project, across the store.
How we imagine you
You are passionate, curious, motivated and dynamic, with something different to contribute. You are detail-oriented, creative and proactive and are looking for a challenging yet rewarding career in fashion.
You are able to multitask between your key responsibilities. You love fashion and celebrate self-expression. You have excellent analysis, prioritization and organizational skills. At Inditex you will find more than a job.
What we expect from you
As an CX Supervisor, you are an integral part of the Inditex image. Your strong leadership skills and retail experience will set the example for your store teams while manage the different processes in accordance with company standards, working closely with the Store management team to achieve the stores objectives and support the entire team. Some of your main responsibilities will be:
To guarantee the adequate induction and follow up on training for new team members
To get involved in performance management of sales assistants.
To ensure and demonstrate control on all the stages of product journey
To control the CX KPI
To perform training plans and actions to develop skills of Sales Assistants in regards of standards, processes, product knowledge and CX
Driving motivation and maintaining a high level of performance within your section.
Providing comprehensive induction and ongoing training in Customer Experience for new team members.
Creating and executing training plans to enhance team members' CX skills.
Leading meetings with the team focused on improving CX.
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long-term conditions.
Looking forward to your application!
