Healthcare Consultant
2023-09-07
Deel is looking for a healthcare consultant with experience in healthcare, market analysis and strategies. This position will collaborate with many types of stakeholders, including clients, potential clients and various internal teams. The following list shows just some of the areas we will be turning to you for your expertise and enthusiasm.
- Research, analyze & report on competitive landscape including, market trends, product lines, pricing/business models & methods of operation
- Collaborate with product, marketing & business units on new initiatives including providing analysis on customers, market size and go to market strategy
- Have a deep understanding of channel strategies/marketing mix, brand measurement/health/tracking & user journey across products in the ecosystem
- Support key operational roles in directly communicating with potential & existing customers
- Translate research data & findings into actionable/ strategic insights using strong storytelling, data visualization & presentation skills
- Collaborate closely with other departments but also work independently to ensure a successful process end-to-end
