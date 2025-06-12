Health, Safety & Environment Lead
2025-06-12
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Health, Safety & Environment Lead. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Responsible for daily coordination between subcontractors.
Arranging H&S workers for taking precautions planned.
Responsible for approval of the precautions taken.
Responsible for arranging daily HSE site reports.
Responsible for arranging daily HSE meetings.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Having a degree in HSE Engineering.
At least 5 years as an H&S engineer.
Have knowledge of Swedish HSE rules, conditions and laws
Have Heavy lifting experience,
Have height working experience
Risk analysis and related documents can be, prepared,
Have experience of similar industrial projects.
Have IOSH and NEBOSH certificates.
Good command of written and verbal English,
No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
