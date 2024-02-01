Health & Safety Scaffold Expert
Novo Energy Production AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Health & Safety Scaffold Expert
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Health & Safety Scaffold Expertto join our Health, Safety & Environment team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
We are now looking for a Health & Safety Scaffold Expert for our growing Site Safety Organization.
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the highest possible standard of health and safety during the planning, erection, and dismantling of scaffolding structures. Your primary focus will be on assessing and mitigating potential risks associated with scaffolding activities by conducting inspections, identifying risks and follow up on incidents, near misses and risk observations.
In this role it is important that you have a solid operational experience in scaffolding safety and have an understanding for the requirements put on a complex situation, as you will be working on a site that will be under construction while also preparing to transform it into a world-class battery manufacturing site. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen.
Your responsibilities will include:
-
Conduct health and safety assessments and inspections for scaffolding and work at height activities, ensuring that risks are managed and local regulations are met.
-
Develop and implement safety procedures and guidelines for scaffolding operations.
-
Collaborate with project teams to integrate safety measures into scaffolding plans.
-
Perform regular inspections of scaffolding structures to identify and address potential hazards.
-
Provide training and guidance to personnel involved in scaffolding activities.
-
Stay updated on industry standards and regulations related to scaffolding safety.
-
Investigate incidents, near misses and risk observations, and recommend corrective actions.
Skills & Requirements
-
Proven experience in a similar role with a focus on health and safety in scaffolding.
-
3+ years working experience within scaffolding in Sweden.
-
Relevant certifications in scaffolding / health and safety.
-
Good ability to communicate and collaborate.
-
Excellent English written and oral skills.
-
Working business-level reading, writing, and speaking proficiency in Swedish
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8438113