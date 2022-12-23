Health HSE Advisor
Position requirements
An OHS Diploma Level Qualification.
Solid site based HSE experience preferably within a large construction project environment or equivalent.
Solid knowledge of QHSE processes and relevant Australian safety legislation.
Demonstrated experience and commitment to working in compliance with OH&S Legislation.
Auditing and Incident Investigation qualifications (highly desirable).
Strong administrative skills including competency with MS Word, Excel and SharePoint (desirable).
About the job
Designs and/or coordinates the implementation of internal EHS guidelines and processes within assigned organization.
Reporting to the Head of QM & EHS, your role as Service EHS Advisor will see you support the SGRE Service Division to ensure corporate and legislative OH&S compliance and corporate quality standards.
Your role will be busy and varied, working with international peers
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to :
Providing environmental, safety and occupational health support, assistance and guidance to the SGRE Service Teams on a daily basis, and the wider SGRE business as required. This includes determining, developing and implementing key initiatives to foster SGRE's "Safety is my Choice" culture in our workplace.
Implementing the requirements of the Service Site EHS plan and SGRE procedures at site level. You will provide input on updates and amendments and support delivery.
Monitoring compliance with SGRE procedures and key performance indicators through inspections, audits and reviews.
Preparation of EHS reporting to ensure internal and external compliance for service sites on performance and opportunity for improvement.
Supporting SGRE with monitoring and reporting on adherence to SGRE and Customer quality requirements for Service sites.
Conducting analysis and reports on changes to relevant EHS State and Federal laws and regulations and provide advice and support on subsequent changes for internal standards.
Manages and implements the process of induction and orientation for all personnel required to enter the SGRE site.
Management of post incident and incident investigation in accordance with Site EHS Plans and SGRE/legislative requirements.
Maintenance of EHS and Quality records including risk and aspect registers.
Assist with the transition of safety, environmental and quality requirements from project execution to service operations.
Support, review and approve risk assessments and safe work method statements.
Contributing and supporting with sub-contractor evaluation and certification.
