Principal Project Manager - Protein Research R&D
2024-02-26
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40+ countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Forming part of the Biotechnology segment at Danaher, we bring together dedicated technical expertise and talent to develop the next generation of life-changing therapeutics.
The Principal Project Manager for Cytiva is responsible for driving new product development programs for hardware, consumable and software within the biotech industry. The Principal Project Manager will coordinate key programs/portfolios within the Protein Research group and directly manage key strategic project(s). You will work in a multi-skilled team and closely work with and support the Discovery & Medical Program Management Leader.
This position is part of the Discovery Project Management Group within the Discovery & Medical OpCo, located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be hybrid. At Cytiva, our vision is, to advance future therapeutics from discovery to delivery.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Coordinate activities for Protein Research program/portfolio incl maintaining rationalized roadmap, resource matrix, budget tracking, running daily management meetings.
Support D&M Program Management Leader in overall Innovation portfolio management including consolidating and reporting of Innovation Growth KPIs.
Directly manage key strategic projects using Waterfall and/or Agile project management methodology.
Coach / mentor other project managers.
Maintain a technical understanding of the job done by project teams in their area of expertise (mechanical, chemical, electrical, automation, etc.).
Work within the PMO team towards continuous improvement of Innovation and Project Management tools and processes.
The essential requirements of the job include:
Master's Degree in Science or Engineering field.
Track record of managing new product development programs/portfolios (>3 years) and/or managing new product development projects (>10 years).
Fluent in both Waterfall and Agile project management methods.
Experience managing cross-functional teams and system type projects (hardware, software, consumables) within the Life Sciences industry.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
PhD Degree in Science or Engineering field.
People coaching/mentoring experience in Project Management or Science/Engineering fields.
Fluency in Swedish.
Interview and selection will happen continuously and the opening can be filled before last day of application, March 17th. For questions regarding the role please contact hiring manager Bojan Isailovic bojan.isailovic@cytiva.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
At Cytiva we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position is eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work part-time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team. Explore the flexibility and challenge that working for Cytiva can provide.
At Danaher we bring together science, technology and operational capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life. Our global teams are pioneering what's next across Life Sciences, Diagnostics, Biotechnology and beyond. For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
