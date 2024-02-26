Java Developers with Specialization in Security and Performance
Tekkli AB / Datajobb / Ängelholm Visa alla datajobb i Ängelholm
2024-02-26
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tekkli AB i Ängelholm
Role Overview:
We are on the hunt for passionate Java Developers who are not just about coding but are keen on crafting exceptional products. This role involves creating frameworks for use by our team, other departments, and the wider developer community. The ideal candidate will work in collaboration with various teams, managing the intricate details of project dependencies. We value quality, innovation, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work effectively in a dynamic, multi-functional environment.
Focus Areas:
• Application Security & Cryptography Standards
• Performance Tuning
• REST API/Web Services
Key Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years of coding experience.
In-depth knowledge of Java, including Core Java, Multithreading, and non-blocking IO.
Experienced in developing customer-centric Web services focusing on authentication, authorization, scalability, and reliability.
Proficient with data storage and caching solutions such as Cassandra, Redis, Memcached, or similar.
Skilled in Java Performance Tuning and scaling Web Services and APIs.
Experienced with RESTful services development using frameworks like Netty.
Familiar with CI/CD pipelines, automation testing, and tool integration.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.
Proven ability to work within multi-functional teams on high-impact projects.
Additional Preferences:
Understanding of web technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery) is a plus.
Solid understanding of cryptography standards and protocols (e.g., PKCS, KMIP, X.509, AES).
Interest in machine learning development, frameworks, and libraries is a bonus.
Experience with GitHub, Maven, Docker, Spinnaker, Kubernetes is favorable.
Duration: 12-month contract (with the possibility of extension)
Location: Malmö (Hybrid Model: 3 days onsite per week)
About Tekkli:
Tekkli is a digital transformation company driven by data, tech and human insight. Our services in strategy, digital development, data, AI and cloud & Integration allow us to work with and develop our customers into the most successful companies on the market. We believe in the long-term relationship and work accordingly, helping companies and society to renew themselves and continue their development towards the future. Within Tekkli, there is an obvious challenge that infuses the company as a whole: if there is a more intelligent solution, we will discover it.
Join our team and contribute to building secure, high-performance solutions that make a difference! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-06
Please include resume and cover letter
E-post: info@tekkli.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Include the Add Id". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tekkli AB
(org.nr 559381-4881)
Gösgatan 7 (visa karta
)
262 57 ÄNGELHOLM Jobbnummer
8498754