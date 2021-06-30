Health Economics & Payer Evidence Lead to AstraZeneca! - Poolia Sverige AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg

Poolia Sverige AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg2021-06-30At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big, and working together to make the impossible a reality. We're focused on the potential of science to address the unmet needs of patients around the world. We commit to those areas where we think we can really change the course of medicine and bring big new ideas to life. We continuously forge partnerships that help pursue world-class medicines in new ways, combining our people's exceptional skills with those of people from all over the globe.If you have in-depth knowledge of health economics and payer evidence requirements and its application to pharmaceutical development in the international environment, this is an opportunity to take on a role with a world-leading pharmaceutical company.We're looking for a Health Economics & Payer Evidence Lead to join us in one of our Global R&D hubs to support our Respiratory & Immunology portfolio. This is a one year consulting assignment and you will be employed by Poolia.2021-06-30You will have a global leadership role and be responsible for shaping and delivering the evidence required to demonstrate the value of our products to payers and health authorities. You will collaborate with Clinical Development, Medical Evidence Generation, Observational Research, and Payer Teams in designing and implementing innovative health economic and payer evidence strategies and activities for target product profiles/claims, global payer evidence plans, and market access and pricing strategies. An equally important part of your role will be to lead or influence the production of scientific evidence for robust portfolio decisions, global reimbursement dossiers and reimbursement submissions to achieve market access.You will proactively contribute to evidence planning, predict and resolve issues that affect market access decisions, and take responsibility for detailed strategic and tactical planning and implementation of payer evidence plans. Part of your remit will involve preparing proposals for outsourced health economics projects and collaborating with local market affiliates to prepare evidence that satisfies payer needs in their markets. You'll also represent health economics an payer evidence in cross-functional project teams to ensure that worldwide payer needs are reflected in drug development programs.Vem är du?Essential requirements:Solid understanding and knowledge of the development process for new molecules in order to influence development strategies and meet payer needs.Understanding of diverse pricing and reimbursement processes to maximize reimbursement opportunities through appropriate and timely payer evidence generation and analytics.Ability to influence without authority and being a strong collaborator. Experience collaborating across more than one function and understanding how this contributes to achieving business objectivesLeadership skills and problem solving capabilities, demonstrated by an ability to evaluate threats and opportunities for health economics strategies and modify them as appropriateWell-developed conceptual and integrative thinking with the capability to access internal and external resources for adviceAbility to implement projects with a high degree of autonomy, including engaging key stakeholders.Ability to communicate technical material clearly in writing and oral presentations to both scientific and commercial audiences.Driving the publication policy to support payer needs, generate peer-reviewed scientific publications, as well as effective communication of sophisticated ideas for use with both payers and other partners.Interaction with health technology appraisal authorities and advisors/key external experts in preparing materials for scientific advice or reimbursement submissionsKnowledge of international healthcare systems and their changing needs for health economic and payer evidence.Education, Training and Experience:Graduate / College degree in biomedical science, business, quantitative disciplines or economicsFormal post graduate degree in health economics or a related quantitative discipline, or substantial work experience in the disciplinePayer launch experience at a local or global levelPayer, Health Technology Assessment, public health, or health policy experienceIn-depth knowledge and technical capability in health economics and payer evidence needs, and its application to pharmaceutical development at an international level, especially economic modelling, evidence synthesis, clinical trial design and analyses and other analytical techniques required to support payer needs.Om verksamhetenPoolia Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you.Working as a consultant suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant.AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. But we are more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies - at AstraZeneca, we are proud to have a unique culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Visstid, mer än 6 månaderFast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-10Poolia Sverige AB5839427