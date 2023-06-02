Health Economics & Payer Evidence Lead
2023-06-02
At AstraZeneca we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development.
We are constantly developing new innovative medicines, but without access it's meaningless to our patients. In BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit Global Market Access and Pricing (GMAP), we lead by shaping the payer environment to create and deliver highly valued market access solutions that unlock the potential of our life changing medicines for patients. We drive worldwide patient access to AstraZeneca medicines through the development and implementation of pricing and payer evidence strategies.
We're now looking for an experienced Health Economics & Payer Evidence Lead / Director (depending on experience) to join our GMAP team in one of our Global R&D hubs (Gothenburg, SE or Gaithersburg, USA) to support AstraZeneca's Cardiovascular Renal Metabolism (CVRM) early portfolio. You'll have the chance to shape the payer value proposition of our pipeline, contribute to the success of Ph2 and Ph3 investment decisions and lead strategic evidence planning activities to ensure reimbursement and access for patients across the globe.
If you have in-depth knowledge of health economics and payer evidence requirements and its application to pharmaceutical development in the international environment, this is a great opportunity to join a world-leading pharmaceutical company.
What You'll do
This is a global leadership role where you will have the chance to lead our work of shaping and delivering the evidence required to demonstrate the value of our products to payers and health authorities. In close collaboration with Clinical Development, Medical Evidence Generation, Observational Research, and Payer Teams you'll design and implement innovative health economic and payer evidence strategies and activities for target product profiles/claims, global payer evidence plans, and market access and pricing strategies.
With your excellent leadership- and stakeholder management skills you'll drive the publication policy and influence the production of scientific evidence for robust portfolio decisions, global reimbursement dossiers and reimbursement submissions to achieve market access.
You will proactively contribute to evidence planning, predict and resolve issues that affect market access decisions, and take responsibility for detailed strategic and tactical planning and implementation of payer evidence plans.
Part of your remit will involve preparing proposals for outsourced health economics projects and collaborating with local market affiliates to prepare evidence that satisfies payer needs in their markets. You'll also represent health economics and payer evidence in cross-functional project teams to ensure that worldwide payer needs are reflected in our drug development programs.
Essential for the role
* Graduate / College degree in biomedical science, business, quantitative disciplines or economics
* Formal post graduate degree in health economics or a related quantitative discipline, or substantial work experience in the discipline
* Payer launch experience at a local or global level
* Payer, Health Technology Assessment, public health, or health policy experience
* In-depth knowledge and technical capability in health economics and payer evidence needs, and its application to pharmaceutical development at an international level, especially economic modelling, evidence synthesis, clinical trial design and analyses and other analytical techniques required to support payer needs.
* Proven understanding and knowledge of the development process for new molecules to influence development strategies and meet payer needs.
* Understanding of diverse pricing and reimbursement processes to maximize reimbursement opportunities through appropriate and timely payer evidence generation and analytics.
* Experience of interacting with health technology appraisal authorities and advisors/key external experts in preparing materials for scientific advice or reimbursement submissions
* Knowledge of international healthcare systems and their changing needs for health economic and payer evidence.
So, what's next?
Here we are always working towards a future where all people have the right access to healthcare solutions for life-changing treatment and prevention.
Come and join a talented and agile team that focus on what really matters. A team that's inspired by the direct link between what we do, how this helps to accelerate the business and, ultimately, how this benefits peoples' lives across the world.
Are you already imagining yourself joining us? Great, because we can't wait to hear from you. Welcome with your application, no later than June 18, 2023.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we're not afraid to do things differently. When we see an opportunity for change, we seize it and make it happen, because an opportunity no matter how small, can be the start of something big. Delivering life-changing medicines is about being entrepreneurial, finding those moments and recognizing their potential.
