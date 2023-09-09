Process engineer in automation wanted for Magna!
Take the chance to gain valuable work experience and develop in an international company, A company that is the largest in driver assistance systems and autonomous driving! At Magna, you will be part of an international team characterized by collaboration, to produce world-class camera systems. Are you ready to fill your days with problem solving and analysis with a focus on innovation? Welcome to apply today!
Magna is a world leader in active safety and security control systems and is focused on delivering innovative, first-class products and solutions to well-known vehicle manufacturers. As a process engineer, you will be part of an industrial engineering team that includes 14 colleagues in different process teams with a common goal to improve and develop the CMA area to produce world-class camera systems. You will work with automated machines and processes in the Functional Test (FT) area in Magna's production facility in Vårgårda.
The tasks will be a mixture of practical and analytical work. You will work with troubleshooting to find potential improvement opportunities for the equipment within Magna's production area. It includes contact with both internal and external parties to act as a form of support function while you are involved in future process development. In summary, it is about understanding and working with the whole of the machine as well as the optical tests and the analysis of this.
Quote from the team manager: "We are a team driven by and happy for the team's joint success where we look forward to welcoming you"
You are offered
• Opportunity to work within the latest technology in close collaboration with competent colleagues.
• A consultant manager who supports you in your personal development.
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future.
Work tasks
• Identify and implement improvements and developments for existing and future machine platforms
• Work closely with the development team for future process development
• Analyze and improve process performance to meet manufacturing goals
• Have close contact with the international suppliers
• Has completed post-secondary education in technical physics, mechatronics or another equivalent field
• Has a solid technical interest and demonstrates this during the recruitment process
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of Swedish
• A background in optics, either from studies or work
• Experience in the programming languages C and/or Python
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Innovative
• Self-sufficient
• Adaptable
