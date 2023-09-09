Junior Software Developer To Alps Alpine
2023-09-09
Did you recently graduated in software engineering and have an interest in working with embedded systems? Do you want the opportunity to be involved in the entire process, from idea to finished design and implementation? Furthermore, you have a interest in algorithm development design patterns and implementation. Now you have the chance to work with high-tech premium products together with engaged colleagues in national and international projects! Welcome with your application!
ALPS Alpine Europe GmbH - Sweden Filial., one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high-performance mobile electronics. ALPS Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for mobile entertainment. On January 1, 2019, ALPS Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. integrated their businesses and started out afresh as ALPS Alpine Co., Ltd. ALPS Alpine will steadily bring about synergies by drawing on the two companies' advantages in core devices, system design and software development.
The team in Gothenburg, Sweden is growing and are now looking for a Junior Software Developer who will be working with interior detection together with the software development team.
As a Junior Software Developer within interior detection your daily work together with the team will follow the Automotive-SPICE process framwork, in order to deliver Interior Detection software modules to ALPS Alpines main software development teams in Japan. The team in Japan integrates the software moduels and makes official software releases to the costumers, together with the interior detection radar hardware. Besides discussing and adjusting interior detection requirments, you will:
Work tasks
• Discuss and outline possible ways of interior detection algorithm concepts within the teams and with their radar sensor provider
• Optimize radar sensor positions within the cabin for best sensor performance and cabin coverage
• Be a part of the development of mass production intended embedded software, according to the Automotive-SPICE process, trough programming in ANSI-C
• Collaborate with ALPS Alpine Japan, when it comes to software integration, final testing and release to customer
• Develop in-house tools for data collection, data visualization and algorithm evaluation
You have a can-do attitude and naturally takes own initiatives. A innovative mindset will highly be beneficial in this role, to be able to solve obstacles and come up with new software feature ideas. Being a team-player is something that reflects your way of acting, to be able to assist your colleagues in the daily work. You as a person are eager to learn and to continue to develop in your role and within the company. In some extent you understand the electronic circuit design and how the software and hardware interfaces in detail.
Requirements:
• Degree in Software Engineering
• Knowledge in ANSI-C and Python
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written
• Driver's license (B)
Other information:
• Start: According to agreement
• Contract: Full time - Recruitment
• Location: Västra Frölunda, Gothenburg
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
For more information about ALPS Alpine - clickhere !
