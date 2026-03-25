Head Waiter
Strawberry Services AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Stockholm Visa alla restaurangbiträdesjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Strawberry Services AB i Stockholm
, Nyköping
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Ready to create exceptional guest experiences?
Hotel C Stockholm is seeking a skilled and motivated Head Waiter to lead our vibrant service team. We're looking for someone with a strong commitment to hospitality, a passion for food, and a genuine desire to deliver memorable moments for our guests.
Your Responsibilities
Lead, coordinate, and support the daily operations of the service team.
Train new colleagues, assign responsibilities, and address any issues that arise during service.
Serve as the primary point of contact for guests-welcoming and seating them, presenting menus, taking orders, and ensuring special requests or dietary needs are handled with care.
Collaborate closely with the kitchen team to ensure smooth and efficient service.
This is a full-time, permanent position (100%), with a start date to be agreed upon. The role includes variable working hours, including evenings and weekends.
What Makes You a Great Fit
As a leader at Hotel C, you embody our culture by energizing your team and fostering a workplace where people feel inspired and valued. You build strong relationships through trust and collaboration, make thoughtful decisions with the company's best interests in mind, and set clear expectations to drive results. You lead with purpose and help others grow by recognizing and developing their strengths.
Qualifications
A minimum of 3 years experience as a leader in restaurant and banquet operations.
A flexible, reliable approach and a passion for delivering outstanding guest experiences.
Strong communication skills and excellent attention to detail.
Ability to stay composed under pressure, manage multiple tasks, and maintain high standards.
A proactive mindset and strong problem-solving abilities.
Ability to lead a team.
At Strawberry, we believe diversity fuels creativity and innovation. Different backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences help us create a truly inspiring workplace.
What We Offer
A dynamic, fast-paced work environment with plenty of variety.
The tools, support, and opportunities you need to grow-both professionally and personally.
Staff discounts and friends & family rates at 200+ hotels.
Four complimentary hotel nights per year
25% discount on food and beverages at all our restaurants and bars.
Attractive deals on experiences, travel, retail, and more.
About Us
We are Hotel C. The homely hotel in the heart of the city - a meeting place where emotions are allowed to flourish and where the dream of Stockholm comes true.
Ready to begin an exciting journey with Hotel C? Apply today and help us create unforgettable experiences. Applications are reviewed continuously, and the position may be filled before the deadline. Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: enis.deliaj@hotelcstockholm.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Strawberry Services AB
(org.nr 556828-7790)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Kontakt
HR Manager
Enis Deliaj enis.deliaj@hotelcstockholm.se Jobbnummer
9818491