Head spa-terapeut sökes!
2024-04-11
Newly started head spa salon is looking for employees!
Join us in opening up Evan Head Spa, entirely focused on Korean and Chinese scalp care. Scalp care/head spa is like a facial but for the scalp that deeply cleanses, nourishes and treats the scalp and hair. Today, head spa treatments have become more and more popular and with Evan Head Spa we want to be able to offer unique treatments without forgetting the basics behind it. Scalp Care Sweden has the contacts and experience from China and South Korea and looks forward to working with you to take scalp care in Sweden to the next level.
We are now looking for employees to create a successful salon together. We are looking for someone who is interested in working with people and is meticulous about providing the highest quality.
You must be a certified skin therapist (CIDESCO or equivalent) and have experience in using advanced beauty equipment. We are looking for someone who has experience in beauty care, its machines and theories.
It is important to us that you, like us, are passionate about your profession and are prepared to give that little extra to the customer. It is important to have a positive attitude and actively be part of a creative team that together constantly wants to develop.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25
E-post: evanheadspa@gmail.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Head spa-terapeut sökes!".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scalp Care Sweden AB
