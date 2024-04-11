Digitalisation Lead to KeyPlants Automation
2024-04-11
DO YOU WANT TO BE PART OF BUILDING A NEW BUSINESS AREA WITHIN DIGITALISATION IN A GLOBAL COMPANY IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY? ARE YOU A BUSINESS-ORIENTED ENGINEER WITH EXPERIENCE FROM AUTOMATION? APPLY TODAY!
OM TJÄNSTEN
For over 15 years, KeyPlants has consistently delivered predictability, flexibility, and elevated safety standards, exceeding their clients' expectations every time. With Sweden's history of industrial innovation, it comes as no surprise that the off-site manufacturing of pharmaceutical plants began here. KeyPlants were pioneers in bringing the modular facility concept to the life science industry. They have developed their ideas and solutions over the years, in close collaboration with the leading Big Pharma companies. Today, they partner with several of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, and many regional companies, all around the world.
KeyPlants provide solutions such as project definition and front-end engineering, project management services, design and engineering, site instillation etc. During their 15-year history, they have supplied more than 4500 high-specification modules in over 30 countries.
In 2018 KeyPlants Automation was founded and today they consist of over 40 engineers and SMEs for multiple automation platforms. Thus, securing the entire scope of automation solution delivery and offering Turn-key System Build and Configuration as well as Project specific services and support. They continue to expand and are now looking to grow their automation team with a Digitalisation Lead.
As Digitalisation Lead at KeyPlants Automation you will be given the opportunity to develop and grow the organization's new business unit within manufacturing digitalisation. This will also include recruiting your own team to be able to expand this new offer towards KeyPlants Automation's current clients and developing the strategy for incorporating relevant digitalisation solutions into KeyPlants turn-key modular offering.
You will also be involved in leading a new project, working with a global client, and developing their new factory in Uppsala. In the project, you will be responsible for managing activities related to systems integration across multiple platforms including a Line Management System, stakeholder management on both client and supplier side, and supporting the process team in 3rd party automation matters ensuring that the suppliers' technical solutions meet the requirements stated by the client and KeyPlants.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
As a person you are great at building and maintaining relationships, both internally with your coworkers as well as externally with suppliers and customers. You also have the ability to collaborate well over different teams and a skill of communicating with both technical- as well as non-technical stakeholders. You have a strategic mindset for developing the business from both a commercial and technological perspective.
Other requirements for this role are;
• +10 years of similar role within automation and digitalization
• Experience from pharmaceutical manufacturing and implementation of automation systems according to GAMP.
• Broad knowledge of IT/OT integration principles
• Fluency in English, written and spoken alike
• Engineering degree
It is meritorious if you have;
• Experience with process automation
• Experience from Life Science
• Excellent knowledge of GAMP (Good Automated Manufacturing Practice)
Our recruitment process
In this process KeyPlants Automation is working together with Winona, if you have any questions please contact Recruitment Responsible: Sandra Isojärvi at sandra.isojarvi@winonagroup.com
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
