Head of Working Capital Solutions, DNB Sweden
2024-10-26
Working Capital Solutions "WCS" is an integral part of our Corporate Banking client offering with overall responsibility of deepening client relationships, driving new business opportunities and increasing the footprint of WCS. The team has demonstrated strong growth over recent years and developed innovative solutions to support client needs. Our product range primarily consists of: Traditional Trade Finance, Supply Chain Finance, Receivables Purchase, Export Finance and Renting. The current team is located in Stockholm and Gothenburg.
Responsibilities:
• As Head of WCS you will report to Head of LCI & BMN Sweden and be a part of LCI & BMN management team
• Responsible that the team meets expectations internally and externally
• Setting strategic plan, KPI's and agenda for WCS Sweden to secure delivery and fulfillment of goals for Transaction Banking
• Daily management of the unit, its personnel and business activities including development of the personnel
• Actively contribute to the LCI & BMN Sweden Management Group and also the Global Transaction Banking Management Group in Oslo.
• Building relations and securing cooperation with relevant business units and strategic partners both internally and externally.
• Ensuring that WCS Sweden deliveries are in line with prevailing policies
• Other tasks given by management
• Independently find solutions to new challenges and share ideas with the business area
Experience
• Higher Academic Business Education e.g University degree preferably at Master level
• Management experience preferred and/or sales experience within the core responsibilities
• Experience in strategic projects and complex financial structures
Personal requirements
Are you passionate about putting customers first and understanding their needs deeply? Do you have a solid business acumen and the ability to drive change, create results, and make tough decisions? If so, we want you on our team!
We are looking for someone with excellent relationship and team-building skills, who is curious and actively seeks insights into the market and the drivers for change. You will thrive in a continuously developing environment, taking responsibility for various positions and tasks. Your proven ability to motivate, facilitate cooperation, and coach others to realize their full potential is essential. A strong understanding of our business, including profitability, customers, market, and our brand and corporate responsibility, is crucial. Excellent communication skills, strategic thinking, and a structured approach are a must. Be an ambassador for change, business development, and the digital mindset within LCI.
DNB strives to create a workplace where people thrive and feel safe. We believe that equality and inclusion boost innovative thinking and collective competency which contributes to create an attractive and flexible company equipped for a changeable business landscape.
• You are customer centric, have solid business understanding and deep knowledge of the customer needs.
• You have the proven capability to initiate, drive change, create results and be able to stand in difficult decisions
• Relationship and team building skills
• You are curious and actively seeking insight into market and drivers for change
• You enjoy being responsible for positions and tasks in a continuously developing environment
• You have the proven capability to motivate, facilitate cooperation and coach others in order to realize units and individuals' full potential
• You have a proven understanding of our business; profitability, customers, market and DNB brand and corporate responsibility
• You have strong communicational skills
• You are strategic and structured
• You are an ambassador for change, business development and the digital mindset within LCI
Application
Could it be you that we are looking for? Please send in your application no later than 4th of November.
Additional questions may be addressed to TA Partner Sofia Elgstedt, sofia.elgstedt@dnb.se
