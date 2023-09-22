Head of Strategy and Portfolio at Underwater systems
2023-09-22
Your role
We are now looking for a Head of Strategy and Portfolio where you will lead the business unit's strategic direction and implementation together with the management team and the employees of the unit. We are an international organization with operations in several regions and countries consolidated in the unit where we have a global responsibility for products and portfolio. As Head of Strategy and Portfolio you are a key person to make sure we reach our long-term targets by ensuring that we execute our strategies. You will lead a function that includes a team of experienced product managers, business developers and business analysts and will develop the area to the changing needs and the growth of the business.
As a member of the Business Unit management team, you will be a key individual in developing the business unit to further increase success in a changing and expansive phase. You will work in close cooperation with the BU Management team, Business Area Strategy, Operational Country Units, existing and potential partners and more. You will report to the Head of Business Unit Underwater systems.
Your profile
We put great emphasis on personal characteristics for this role and in securing a high performing, co-operative and communicative management team for the business unit.
We are looking for someone who has previous experience from similar management roles, preferably also from leading managers. You are an engaged and driven manager who clearly aligns daily operations with long-term business goals. You have the ability to motivate and enthuse teams and individuals to perform and your leadership style is highly communicative, collaborative and promotes an open, trustful and encouraging work environment.
You are a confident communicator in both Swedish and English and you easily share information in a clear and relevant manner, both verbally and in writing.
We expect you to be both courageous and curious in leading the department, and to succeed you need to have excellent networking and communicative skills and thrive in a business-driven environment characterized by team work and cooperation.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional requirements on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
BU Underwater Systems design, develop and build the coolest unmanned underwater systems on the planet. Always with the mindset of keeping people and society (and seas) safe. With our portfolio of products spanning from state-of-the-art torpedoes, military and commercial ROV 's to autonomous vehicles (and more) - we are a leading player in the domain.
We are now in a period of rapid growth and are looking for you to be a part of our journey! To better suite and adapt to our future we are changing and increasing our current organization. With this change we are looking for more managers to help us secure world -class execution.
We will evaluate candidates continuously which means that the position may be filled prior to the job ad expiration date. If you feel confident that you match the profile we are looking for, please apply now.
We look forward to your application!
