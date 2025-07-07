Ecommerce Responsible - Inditex Nordics
2025-07-07
Ecommerce Responsible - Nordic Countries
Substitution 01.11.25
We're looking for a results-oriented and strategic Ecommerce Responsible to lead and execute our digital commercial strategy across the Nordic region. In this role, you'll take ownership of sales performance, P&L growth, and operational excellence, while driving omnichannel integration, optimizing customer experience.
Key responsibilities
To lead our commercial efforts
To manage best-in-class operations
To oversee and drive margin growth across full P&L
To accelerate toward our fully integrated model
To lead, motivate and develop a high performing team
Provide regular feedback on Brand positioning in the market
To demonstrate strong understanding of local retail fashion market, and be able to communicate fluently in one of the Nordic languages
Commercial
Check & understand SALES in amounts & units, by section, the comparable from last year physical stores sales, online weight.
Follow-up on traffic and conversion
Returns: Check return rate and its variation
Follow-up on Omnichannel sales
Share product needs and push local commercial actions on web
STOCK: be aware that everything is put away on time, if stock is in transit and needed upload of presale; check its quantity and quality.
Be conscious of peak of sales, special sales events, public holidays, etc.
Daily contact with product managers and HQ
Omnichannel
Follow-up sales figures and delays
Follow-up on Click&Collect figures
Review incidences & provide feedback
Share information with operational team from stores
Logistic
Review packing situation and delays
Transport
Follow-up on delivery commitments and identify potential delays. Communicate with HQ transport team to understand the reason behind
Customer Service
Be aware of performance and internal SLA 's to ensure an excellent customer experience.
Share information with CS about delays if we have an incident
Marketing
Follow-up Digital Marketing KPIs
Identify and suggest key actions and investments required to reach target sales
Finance
Follow-up on performance, Sales vs, Budget
How we Imagine you:
STRONG FASHION PRODUCT MINDSET
GREAT COMMUNICATION SKILLS
DIGITAL ECOMMERCE BACKGROUND IS A MUST
CONFIDENCE IN ANALYZE KPIS
EXPERIENCE IN OWNING, BUILDNING AND DELIVERING ECOMMERCE INITIATIVES TO DRIVE INCREMENTAL REVENUE BY OPTIMIZING DIGITAL CORE KPIS.
TRANSFORMATION LEADER
Ready to Lead the Way?
This is an exciting opportunity to shape the ecommerce presence of our brand in the Nordic region. If you're passionate about fashion, data, digital innovation, and delivering exceptional customer experience - we want to hear from you.
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply no later than 10.08.25.
ITX Sverige AB
(org.nr 556569-8577)
STOCKHOLM
