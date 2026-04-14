Head of Software Engineering
Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB i Stockholm
, Hällefors
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
A specialist in identity, secure transactions, and digital services, IN Groupe is the global leader in secure identity and trust services. Every day, our 4,000 employees across 40 countries work to ensure that everyone has access to a reliable and secure identity, both in the physical and digital worlds. With our solutions and our international network of 10 R&D centers, we support governments and businesses in more than 130 countries.
Joining IN Groupe means helping to shape the future of the identity and secure transaction market. Become part of our international teams - driven by innovation and proud to design solutions that make life easier and protect personal data for millions of people around the world.
ABOUT THE TEAM/ABOUT THE ROLE
In this role, you will lead part of our engineering organization within the Workforce ID domain in Sweden, a key area of our cybersecurity offering. Here we will work together at the core of digital identity, where what we build helps people and organizations interact safely in a digital world.
You will be responsible for delivery, people leadership, and overall performance across engineering teams, working closely with Product and other stakeholders to deliver secure, scalable, and high-quality solutions.
Leading engineering managers and teams in Sweden, you will strengthen ways of working, improve how we plan and deliver, and build an organization that can grow over time. You will also ensure we balance day-to-day delivery with long-term product quality, security, and sustainability.
The role is based at our Stockholm office in Telefonplan, with a flexible hybrid setup.
MAIN RESPONSABILITIES
Lead and support Engineering Managers, building a strong and independent leadership layer
Take ownership of delivery across the organization, ensuring reliable outcomes and clear follow-up
Align engineering capacity with product priorities and business needs
Improve how teams plan, prioritize, and use their time
Ensure a sustainable balance between new development, maintenance, and technical debt
Oversee and improve engineering practices, quality, and operational stability across products and customizations
Work closely with Product to support roadmap execution and manage trade-offs
Lead organizational development, including hiring, capability building, and change initiatives
Manage budgets, cost follow-up, and financial reporting
Contribute to decisions on technology direction and long-term development
ABOUT YOU
Proven experience leading engineering managers in a manager-of-managers role
Experience from product-led organizations with close Product & Engineering collaboration
Solid understanding of modern software development environments (e.g. SaaS, on-prem, CI/CD)
Strong track record of improving operational and delivery performance
Experience with capacity planning, prioritization, and resource optimization
Comfortable working with budgets, cost follow-up, and financial considerations
Strong stakeholder management and communication skill
Professional proficiency in English
NICE-TO-HAVE
Background from regulated or security-sensitive environments, and knowledge of compliance frameworks (e.g. eIDAS, GDPR, NIS2, ISO).
Experience working with or within the public sector in the Nordics
Exposure to international and multicultural organizations
Previous experience in roles such as Product Owner, Project Manager, or Scrum Master
A master's degree in a relevant field
PERSONAL QUALITIES
We believe you are a leader who builds trust and creates an environment where people can do their best work. You bring a structured and thoughtful approach, with a focus on what makes a real difference. You're comfortable challenging priorities when needed and making decisions based on both data and context. At the same time, you balance long-term direction with day-to-day realities. You value collaboration, take a pragmatic approach, and enjoy finding solutions together with your team.
BENEFITS OF JOINING NEXUS / IN GROUPE
We offer a flexible way of working, a collaborative environment, and the opportunity to shape both technology and teams in a growing organization. You'll work alongside experienced colleagues across different regions, with plenty of room to influence how we move forward.
You can read more about our company benefits here: To work with us!
BACKGROUND CHECK
Transparency, security, and trust are the core of our company; therefore, the final candidate will be subjected to a background check as a mandatory step in the recruitment process.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7565218-1946157". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Technology Nexus Secured Business Solutions AB
(org.nr 556258-0414), https://careers.ingroupe.com
Telefonvägen 26 (visa karta
)
126 26 HÄGERSTEN Arbetsplats
IN Groupe Jobbnummer
9854277