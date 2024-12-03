Head of Service Integration - Car Service Business
2024-12-03
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
At Volvo Cars, we shape the future of mobility. Our mission is to make life easier, better, and safer for everyone - working towards a better future. To achieve our company goals, the everyday purpose of the Car Service Business organization is to enable an effortless car usage and service experience. Our teams are dedicated to maximizing the car service experience for our customers globally. We work in close collaboration with our markets and retailers who share the same view, as well as our colleagues in Engineering who develop the car.
What you'll do
As Head of Service Integration, you will lead the function responsible for leading the major cross-functional projects in Car Service Business. You will lead our most experienced project/task leaders, as well as our central architects. The members of the team are very highly skilled individuals, with extensive knowledge about the aftermarket, - but they also have vast experience in the development of both cars and service products. Your main objective will be to oversee the progress of committed development and promote readiness to launch according to long- & short-term business plans and the service strategy.
In this role, you will be collaborating with other leaders within Car Service Business but also other key stakeholders to balance priorities and optimize resource allocation across all product areas in the service business.
You will be a member of the Service Portfolio leadership team and your work will also involve tight collaboration within all other areas of Car Service Business - as well as multiple units across Volvo Cars such as Engineering, Commercial Operations, Procurement and Logistics.
What you'll bring
• Proven experience in project management and technical development in the automotive industry - with the ability to both develop and execute strategies effectively.
• A passionate leader with the ability to coach skilled individuals and teams to achieve high-performance levels.
• A leader known for building strong relationships, demonstrating exceptional emotional intelligence, and communicating clearly and persuasively.
• A leader known for integrity and strategic foresight, who makes transparent and consistent decisions while prioritizing the organization's best interests.
• Strong analytical and structured problem-solving skills
• A proven track record of successfully managing multiple product launches in fast-paced environments
We see that you hold a Master's degree in Engineering and/or a Master's in Business and Economics (or equivalent experience) and that you have at least ten years of experience in program management positions within development organizations.
