Head Of Sales To Glas
2023-08-22
Guiding the Sales Department Towards New Heights of Success!
GLAS is currently in search of a seasoned and committed Head of Sales who possesses the expertise to lead our sales department to unparalleled achievements. In this pivotal position, you will assume comprehensive responsibility for steering and harmonizing both our online and offline sales. Your role is instrumental in formulating and executing an effective and cohesive sales strategy.
As a vital member of our team, you will play a critical role in defining and realizing our growth strategy. Your responsibilities entail building and strengthening relationships with our essential clients while guiding and supporting our sales team by implementing strategic initiatives.
Your Background:
To excel in this role, we're looking for someone with a proven track record in a similar position, showcasing the ability to motivate and inspire through a dynamic and impactful approach. You thrive in a high-paced environment, relishing the challenges it brings. Your motivating and impactful approach sets you apart, enabling you to inspire your team to achieve exceptional results. You're not only experienced in leading sales efforts, but you're also unafraid of driving substantial changes to foster growth.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Crafting and executing an all-encompassing sales strategy to achieve our objectives across both digital platforms and retailers.
• Create deep and lasting relationships with our key customers and stakeholders, thereby understanding their needs to improve an even better service.
• Analyze sales data and trends to make accurate forecasts and take relevant actions.
• Improve our revenue operations by designing an efficient and unified strategy.
• Foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement within the sales team.
• Collaborate cross-functionally with marketing, product development, and other departments to ensure a holistic sales strategy.
• Cultivate a strong sales culture that permeates the entire organization, regardless of the sales channel.
Who You Are:
We believe you embody the individual who seeks to be a part of a company that prioritizes growth, ingenuity, and innovation. You thrive on sales, negotiations, and strategic thinking, with the capacity to translate plans into tangible actions.
Should you also be a results-oriented leader, deeply inclined toward optimizing both online and offline sales, and possess a profound comprehension of business development, we eagerly anticipate your application.
What we offer:
We offer you to work together with a wonderful group of nice colleagues to both teach and learn from. You will have great opportunities for personal development in several areas. In your role you will have great opportunities to influence, decide, and implement various activities to create growth and increase engagement. and increase our brand awareness. We are passionate about doing things with our heart, thinking long-term, and letting our curiosity and values lead the way.
Join us!
This permanent role includes an initial probationary period. If this sounds like your dream opportunity, let us know that you're up for the challenge! Act quickly, as we're actively reviewing applications on an ongoing basis.
In this recruitment we collaborate with Recruitment Agency MTRecruit AB. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Sanaz Fritz , Sanaz@mtrecruit.se
.
About GLAS
GLAS is a Scandinavian lifestyle brand of fashionable, high-quality handmade reading glasses with an outstanding price/quality-ratio.
To ensure high quality and at the same time keep prices down, we work directly with the producers. The frames are made from natural ingredients.
We want to remind you to find beauty in everyday essentials and therefore live a more harmonious and happy life.
