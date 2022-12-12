Head of Regional Planning
2022-12-12
To Rock Tools, part of the Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions business area, we're now looking for a Head of Regional Planning. A genuine business-driven leader is what we're looking for. Someone who enjoys building solid relations and realizes the benefits of working in a global organization with teams spread out worldwide!
If you're passionate about developing business, driving change and thriving when you get to inspire and empower our teams to succeed - you should work with us!
Your mission
In this position, you lead a team of six regional planning managers with representation on all continents. You're accountable for implementing the strategy agreed upon by Global Operations where you interact with stakeholders at all levels, both internally and towards our Sales Areas. You're a close partner to our Sales Areas and a strong voice for our customers throughout the supply chain and in the Global Operations management team. Ensuring that customer demands are well described and timely and accurately fed into the forecasting process, you take a holistic view and fully leverage the Sales and Operational Planning (S&OP) process to ensure supply chain performance predictability. Together with Process Owners, you contribute to optimizing the S&OP process and its performance, working towards seamless data flow and automation of data processing.
Implementing a common concept and "one way of working" worldwide, you share best practices and valuable insights between the regions to safeguard quality in the end-to-end planning process - aiming for world-class service levels to support our business performance and high customer satisfaction.
Your responsibilities include strategic development and regional planning and logistics, such as:
Support Rock Tools' sales ambitions by ensuring that agreed service levels are met regionally.
Develop regional execution plans that support Global Operations strategic direction and realize our Sales Area strategies.
Bring an outstanding customer and sales area perspective into strategy development.
Reduce warehouse and logistics footprint complexity with the help of standardized processes, digitalization and network design.
Maintain a tactical and strategical view of the supply situation and secure relevant information sharing up- and downstream the supply chain to enable timely business decisions.
Link customer and sales demand to our supply chain by driving the regional S&OP process and ensuring effective operational, tactical and strategic demand planning processes and statistical forecasts.
Improve forecasting processes and accuracy in collaboration with the sales areas.
Accountable for overall service and net working capital levels in the regional scope, including inventory health and distribution.
Provide relevant analysis to optimize performance and provide reporting as required by business stakeholders.
You're a member of the Global Operations Management Team with shared accountability for our joint mission and global collaboration. Your preferred location is Sandviken, Sweden, and you report to Vice President of Global Operations. Travel is included to collaborate with your team and stakeholders.
About you
We recognize and value your passion and personality, characterized by your curiosity and clear and inspiring communication skills. You get excited by the thought of building collaborative team cultures remotely and enjoy leading teams and driving change in a truly global environment. Your leadership style is modern and based on transparency, and you're confident enough to give your coworkers the freedom to act independently - always backed by your support. Collaboration is at the core of your character, and your structured, enduring and genuine ways are a winning combination as you interact and build trust among stakeholders in Global Operations and Sales Areas.
You have an advanced understanding of supply chains and their cost and capital drivers, combined with an interest in and understanding of our business and sales drivers. You're using your strategic and tactical mind to set a vision that strengthens our business and transforms it into clear actions and measurable milestones. You have a background within and a broad understanding of S&OP, demand planning, forecasting and logistics. Your experience is backed by a university degree (MSc) with relevant specialization in industrial engineering, supply chain, business or logistics - or you've gained equivalent by work experience. We highly cherish your earlier managerial experience, preferably in similar global and intercultural settings, and it's meritorious if you have worked in different countries. However, since we act on the global stage, you'll need to be fluent in written and verbal English and we require high levels of intercultural understanding and an open-minded attitude.
Our Sandvik culture
At Sandvik, we live by our purpose "We make the shift - advancing the world through engineering". We have a clear objective of being a leader within digital solutions for the industries we serve, and we focus on growing our digital offering to help our customers become more productive. Our sustainability goals include becoming more than 90 percent circular by 2030 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. To achieve this, we keep striving for an even more diverse and inclusive organization - because we're sure that differences improve our business and create a culture of innovation. By acting in line with our core values Customer Focus, Innovation, Fair Play, and Passion to Win, we make Sandvik a great place to work! Learn more about our business by visiting our website, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Application
Send your application no later than January 08, 2022.
Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0048623).
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Nina Åxman, Vice President of Global Operations, +46 (0)26 26 20 19
Union contacts - Sweden
Per Hedman, Unionen, +46 (0)26-26 50 14
Rickard Andreasson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)26 26 51 83
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)26 26 16 01
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 261 444.
Recruitment Specialist
